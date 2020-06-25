Conversions & occupancy averaging 75 pc in malls; Grocery, electronics, athleisure, kidswear, personal care & foreign fast food drive sales

#SCAIMONDAYS Livestream reveals post lockdown nationwide trends from mall openings

The 9th #SCAIMondays looked back at the fortnight that was since the reopening of many shopping centres across India beginning June 8. The earlier two shows with participants from 100+ cities and 50+ centres brought insights on customer spending, shopping patterns and behaviours. Now with approximately 80 percent occupancy and around 425 malls opening doors, the third ‘live from ground zero’ show revealed a lot of new trends with 20+ centres in metros, Tier I & II, rural & smaller cities sharing consumer shopping behavior. Shopping centre heads and executives discussed footfalls, conversions, consumer demographics, out of-the-box retail innovations, average dwell time, revenge buying’ etc., along with the new emerging trends.

The session was anchored by Rashmi Sen, Group COO-Malls, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. The analysts present in the session were Gopal Machani, Jt. MD, MGB Felicity Mall, Nellore; Mohit Pruthi, VP-Head Retail, Marketing & Brand Communication, Bharti Realty, Delhi and Umang Mittal, ED, PRM Begraj Group, Siliguri.

The panel included:

– Aditya Shah, CFO, Gulmohar Park Mall, Ahmedabad

– Akhil Dalmia, CFO, PRM Marketcity, Cooch Behar & Raiganj, Vega Mall & Cosmos Mall, Siliguri

– Amrik Panesar, Chief Asset Officer, Capital Mall, Bhopal

– Anshul Jain, Centre Head, DB Mall, Gwalior

– Bharat Shishodia, Centre Head, Vegas Mall, Delhi

– Blisson Antony, Mall Manager, Sobha City Mall, Thrissur

– Gaurav Agarwal, Director, SRS City Mall, Lucknow

– Hrishie Raj, PRO & Marketing, ML Plaza & SSR Cinema, Agartala

– Indraneel Majumdar, Centre Head, Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad

– Justin Masih, Head of Malls, Gaur Group, Noida

– Komal Prasad B, AVP – Member Experiences, RMZ Galleria, Bengaluru

– Lakshmi Menon, Head Leasing, Abad Nucleus Mall, Kochi

– Muhamed Fawas, Assistant Director, Hilite Mall, Calicut

– Pankaj Pandey, Mall Manager, Pavilion Mall, Ludhiana

– Sunil Agrawal, Group CEO, Prakash Jha Group of Companies (P&M Mall – Patna & Jamshedpur)

– Swagata Mitra, Ops Head, Forum Courtyard, Kolkata

– Vaibhav More, Centre Head, Vega Mall, Bengaluru

Rashmi Sen, Group COO-Malls, The Phoenix Mills Ltd welcomed the panel and expressed her happiness over the fact that shopping malls are almost 100 percent operational (minus cinema and entertainment zones) pan India. Only malls in Mumbai and Chennai are yet to witness the excitement levels of shopping in COVID times.

Gopal Machani, Jt. MD, MGB Felicity Mall, Nellore highlighted the change in shopping patterns so far, saying, “In these fifteen days, we have witnessed that the consumer who is coming out to shop is very focused on serious buying. The conversion rate in every mall has increased by 50-60 percent. The average bill value has also increased by 20 percent. Every person entering the store is buying 3.6 pieces of garments. The overall business is down by 30 percent in comparison to last year’s data, but we are witnessing week-on-week growth increasing by 10-15 percent.”

Mohit Pruthi, VP-Head Retail, Marketing & Brand Communication, Bharti Realty, Delhi added to this saying, “We have seen emergence of new consumer behavior in the post COVID era. People are finally gaining confidence to come out and shop. The number of shoppers has gone up by 3X from Day 1 of opening. The segments that have seen maximum surge are grocery, electronics, children equipment, health and beauty. The footfalls are increasing slowly, and rate of conversion has gone up by 15-20 percent. We except the recovery period to be normal by the next quarter.”

Umang Mittal, ED, PRM Begraj Group, Siliguri highlighted his experience to the panel saying, “The real shopping in the malls began only in the second week. Sales in our mall are coming back to 20 percent of the normal. Since Siliguri is highly driven by the other markets such as Sikkim, Darjeeling and even Bhutan and Nepal, our secondary catchment is totally missing out and we are dependent on the primary catchment as if now. Smaller towns are slightly ahead in the curve in comparison to Tier I cities and this is very positive news for us. The ‘MAX’ store in Malda with an area of 9,000 sq.ft did a sale of 2.8 lakhs in 6 hours.”