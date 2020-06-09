SCAI Virtual Roundtable VII: How malls are implementing the new normal, ensuring consumer confidence

The seventh edition of #SCAIMondays witnessed a special webcast as shopping centre heads and senior mall management executives reported from the frontlines with real-time updates on customer experiences and retailers’ feedback on the first day of shopping mall reopening in 30 cities across India.

The session was hosted by Amitabh Taneja, Chairman, SCAI and was anchored by Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls. Rajendra Kalkar, President – West & Whole Time Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd and Sidharth Pansari, Managing Director, Primarc Group were the analysts who moderated the discussion with different shopping centres heads and management spokespersons.

The spokesperson reporting from the shopping malls talking about the exemplary implementations and real-time updates were:

Afshin K P, Director – Mall of Travancore; Thiruvananthapuram; Akashdeep Singh Noul, Centre Director, Mall, Ahmedabad One; Arijit Chatterjee, COO, The Junction Mall, Durgapur; Colonel Mandeep, Singh Centre Director, Mall of Amritsar; Gajendra Singh Rathore, Sr Centre Director — Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru; Kiran Puthran, GM, LuLu Int. Shopping Mall, Kochi; Nimish Arora, Director & Interim CEO, Select CITYWALK, Delhi; Premraja, Managing Director, Providence Mall, Puducherry; Rohit Mishra, Centre Director, Pacific Mall, Dehradun; Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director — Mall, Phoenix United, Lucknow; Sharat Belavadi, Center Head, Inorbit Malls, Hyderabad; Manish Mehrotra, VP & Centre Head of DLF Mall of India, Noida and Thrinath K, Centre Director, Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

Amitabh Taneja, Chairman, SCAI welcomed the panel and expressed his happiness as shopping malls across 30 cities pan India, finally reopened and welcomed back the shoppers. “It has been a landmark day in India’s reopening journey of organised retail after a long break. It is a great development and was a long-awaited thing and also a challenging one. All of them will be extremely watchful in reopening and will be following all the safety measures and SOPs, issued by the Government (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and SCAI in particular. These SOPs are very detailed and designed to ensure the safe reopening of the shopping centres and to reassure consumer of our commitment to their safety. We are accountable to customers and they must see the shopping centres a 100 percent safe environment to socialize, shop and entertain in. The responsibility of the industry is immense,” says Taneja.

Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls added further, “This day is special because today over 250 shopping malls across India have finally opened up after three long months. In these three months, every shopping malls have worked very hard, re-written their SOPs and are finally ready to welcome their consumers and make them experience the mall life again. This day is giving the malls developers the same feeling of launching a mall for the first time.”

Commenting about the consumer sentiments and mall reopening, Rajendra Kalkar, President – West & Whole Time Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd says, “It is a very happy moment. We have opened three malls today, and this feeling is much greater than we had during the launch time of 12 malls. The Bangalore, Lucknow and Bareilly malls have opened up today, and all of them had a very nice opening. Large amount of retailers are supporting us and have opened their stores, most of the anchors have also opened up. Our first B2B partners and from our B2C customers side, we have seen a good amount of attraction coming and the plus point is that consumers are walking into the malls. Around 2000 people had come into the Bangalore mall till 3 pm today, Lucknow mall saw a decent opening too. We saw 1000-1500 customers coming here as well and Bareilly figures are yet to come but that will also be positive for us. We saw lots of customers shopping and the sight was quite pleasurable.”

Sidharth Pansari, Managing Director, Primarc Group: It has been a quite exciting day so far. Lots of customers have been coming into the mall. The response has been positive and we are glad that the consumers are behaving in a disciplined way and are following the instructions and guidelines. They are happy to cooperate with the retailers and mall staffs. It is a good challenge and opportunity situation for all of us.”

Report from Ground Zero:

Afshin K P, Director – Mall of Travancore, Thiruvananthapuram: “Unfortunately we don’t have the permission to open up the mall today and we will be opening it from tomorrow. Kerala is taking a day extra to be 100 percent ready to welcome back customers and we are working on it. Right now, the supermarket present in the mall is open and we can see a good number of footfalls in the store. We are doing every possible measure and arrangements both technically and manually to ensure that a mall is a safe place for shopping. The retailers are very eager to reopen the stores and are waiting for the mall to open as soon as possible”

Akashdeep Singh Noul, Centre Director, Mall, Ahmedabad One: “The feeling is emphatic as we are witnessing consumers coming into the mall in good number. There were consumers waiting at the door, before the opening time of the mall. It was quite a motivating site for us. The customers were happy and keenly expressed their excitement and joy of visiting a shopping mall after a gap of 70 days. The mall gave a ‘Welcome card and a voucher’ to first 100 customers entering the mall and we are planning to continue this activity for a few more days. As far as consumer demography, the age group constituted of people from 20-45 years. People coming to the malls are using the safety measures and everyone is wearing a mask. So far, everyone coming to the mall is a buyer and they are coming from the primary catchment area. We hope to have consumers from secondary and other catchment areas soon. ”

Arijit Chatterjee, COO, The Junction Mall, Durgapur: “We too started from a positive note and witnessed a queue waiting to enter the mall. Maximum stores in the mall have opened up and are quite happy with the response of the customers. Even the shoppers are quite satisfied with the arrangements and measures initiated by the mall. Not only the anchor stores, but the vanilla stores are also witnessing a good response. The mall so far has received a footfall of around 4000 people and we are sure that it will increase. We have put lots of stickers with instructions all over the mall and sanitizers have implemented at all corners of the mall.”

Colonel Mandeep, Singh Centre Director, Mall of Amritsar: “Today, we have crossed more than 50 percent of the footfalls that we used to get in the normal days. We provided safety kits to the visitors and they were very happy with the mall service. Cosmetics and apparels saw the maximum footfalls, with Shoppers’ Stop and Nyka leading from the front in terms of business. The one challenge which we had to face was the social distancing, as we had to enforce them, as many shoppers out of excitement broke some of the rules. We will be providing safety kits to the consumers for a few more days, as the first few days are very important. We had taken efforts in training all the mall staffs as well as the retailers present in the mall. One week prior to the mall opening, every one of them were called and training sessions were held for them.”

Gajendra Singh Rathore, Sr Centre Director — Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru: “It been a very good start. We opened the mall at 10 am in the morning, and we saw customers coming to the mall from 10.15 am itself and since then the flow has been continuous. The good part is that we are witnessing good quality of the consumers and are seeing serious shopping. Brands have reported very good conversion rate. Customers are behaving quite responsibly and are following the norms. As far as our contactless parking is concerned, we have put up a fixed charge at the parking. We have implemented contactless measure, with QR codes for payment and entry is seamless. When the car reaches the ‘Boom-barrier’, it opens automatically without touching anything. We have an additional feature of shoe sanitizing, which is being appreciated a lot. We witnessed around 2500 footfalls and the good thing is that everyone is going out after buying something. The average duration of the consumer in the mall is 1.5 hours.”

Kiran Puthran, GM, LuLu Int. Shopping Mall, Kochi: “We are opening tomorrow as there are certain additional guidelines from the State Government which needs to be fulfilled. As far as our safety measures are concerned, we have made a provision where a 3 m sensor is connected to the mall sprayer, which is used for spraying and disinfecting. We also have foot sanitiser mat installed. During the lockdown period as well, we were witnessing around 10k footfalls on daily basis due to our hypermarket and we are hoping to see a better turnout tomorrow.”

Nimish Arora, Director & Interim CEO, Select CITYWALK, Delhi: “We got the notification to open the mall very late on Sunday and then we spoke to the retailers asking about their availability to open today. Despite such a short notice, we are open today, and we are open with more than 50 percent occupancy on Day one. We witnessed lots of excitement, positivity and attraction from the consumers and media. Most of the shoppers were Millennials along with very less elderly people and cosmetics and the personal care brands saw a good turnout. Apart from this electronics and home stuff also saw a good footfall. Customers are adapting to this change in a very positive way, even if the trial rooms facility is yet to operate.

“Disinfecting tunnels are approved by DRDO and it is not a compulsion for every people to pass through. If a customer prefers to pass through the disinfection tunnel, he can opt to walk through it. The time duration of the spray is 15-20 seconds. These tunnels are located at three places in the mall. The length of the tunnel is 7 ft,” he adds.

Rohit Mishra, Centre Director, Pacific Mall, Dehradun: “Unfortunately Dehradun hasn’t been given the clearance from the State Government to open the malls as if now. We are eagerly waiting for it as other cities the State has started the operation and soon we will be operating too. We are ready with all the measures suggested by the Government and SCAI and are waiting for the next update. We are getting enough messages from the customers on our social media platform as they are eagerly waiting for us to open our doors. The stand-alone stores in the city are getting good footfalls and we are taking this news very positively.”

Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director — Mall, Phoenix United, Lucknow : “ We witnessed a good response from the crowd in both Lucknow and Bareilly. We did face certain challenges in the first half on the parameters of footfall. But it eventually grew a lot better in the second half. We had around 1500 entries by 4 pm. Two of the stores in the mall crossed a billing of 1.5 lakhs in a day. Customers were very happy and we got a good response from the media as well for our safety measures. Retailers too welcomed the customers with open arms and were quite happy with the turnout. As far as F&B is concerned, the foodcourt is operational with 50 percent occupancy. As if today, only 4 and 5 outlets were opened and outlets like KFC and Dominos did very well as per first day report. I think in a day or two, there will more turnout in the foodcourt and fine dine-in restaurants. Even the salons in the malls also went operational with additional security measures, with employees using measures PPE kits and disposable towels.”

Sharat Belavadi, Center Head, Inorbit Malls, Hyderabad: “We created a ‘Welcome Gate’ for the consumers and it was appreciated by the shoppers. We witnessed a good amount of footfalls in the shape of two-wheelers till 2 pm and later it was replaced by the four-wheelers. The interesting factor here is that the mall is located in the IT hub area, surrounded by offices and despite the employees working from home, we got to see a good turnout. As far as initiatives are concerned, we have implemented catchy signages for the consumer so that they follow the guidelines in a more convenient way. Cosmetics and especially salons have done quite well today as they reported around 70 percent business. The mall will be open till 8 pm and our foodcourt is operational as well.”

Premraja, Managing Director, Providence Mall, Puducherry : The day has been quite hectic for us due to the overwhelming response and media attraction. The mall witnessed around 1500 footfalls, which is a very good start minus the multiplex. We had customers from Tamil Nadu and it was quite motivating for us. The Apple store witnessed maximum sales. The mall was 70 percent operational and we are hopeful of having 100 percent occupancy in coming days.”

Manish Mehrotra, VP & Centre Head of DLF Mall of India, Noida: “DLF Mall of India is currently prepared to open. The Noida border is in the phase of re-opening and therefore we are waiting for the retailers to execute the process. We are hoping to open up by the weekend. We are ready to win back the trust of the consumers. We are taking certain initiatives for the measures and have developed an app which displays the holding capacity of visitors in the mall. We have calculated the holding capacity of the mall on the basis of social distancing norms and the number is displayed on the app. There are three lights red, green and yellow notifying the holding capacity. We have a nice holding-up area where people can wait for their turn to enter the mall. The good thing about the app is that it can be hosted on a local server. The app will be operational from June 9 in the mall.”

Thrinath K, Centre Director, Elante Mall, Chandigarh: The response is beyond expectation. We have already crossed 5000 footfalls mark and almost 700 cars in the parking. Our parking is full currently. The first reaction which we got from the consumers was satisfaction on the safety parameters. The customers entering the mall are feeling safe and it is a huge achievement for us. We have tied up with the ‘Safety First Campaign’ from Bureau Veritas and as a result, we have huge panels of the display installed in the mall with various creatives. Customers were keener on buying the electronics and apparels stuffs. The average of the shoppers was in between 18-35 years with women shoppers leading from the front. The retailers have registered bills between Rs. 40,000-50,000 on an average basis.”

Conclusion

The response from the shoppers has been very welcoming and satisfactory for the industry, especially in the smaller towns where people are breaking retail catchments and are shopping in a large number. The malls have implemented so many safety measures, both from the technology and the manual perspective. Mall staffs with different names such COVID Warriors, Yellow Army etc are working hard to ensure safety and convenience to the shoppers. A new experience level is been offered to the consumers currently and there will be more challenges in store for the mall management staffs on the weekends, when more crowd will be coming in.