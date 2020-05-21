Bhaane announces Deepika Deepti as CEO

Following the reveal of a renewed philosophy and aesthetic last year, community-first brand, Bhaane has appointed Deepika Deepti as CEO.

With an online shop, three brick-and-mortar stores annexed with cafes; and a cohesive integration with cult sneaker brand VegNonVeg, Deepika’s role will involve managing and strategic expansion of the brand both domestically and internationally whilst monitoring bottom line impact. She has a strong understanding of product and consumer dynamics, grasp of marketing levers, an ability to identify and engage emerging talent along with a progressive outlook on what it means to be a global Indian in 2020.

Former Director – Brands Activations – Emerging Markets, adidas, Deepika has had an illustrious 11-year stint. Through clever creative partnerships, skillfully curated influencer marketing and experimental retail formats, she created milestone moments in brand’s India trajectory. Her international partnership highlights include an experiential campaign with tennis icon Stan Smith and music icon Pharrell Williams; later conducting an exclusive tour during Holi to launch an exclusive design.

“Deepika has the ability to sync the creative, culture and corporate worlds. We welcome her to the role and together aim to mark a new chapter in strengthening and fueling the growth of our culture first brand through creative intersection of design, e-commerce, social responsibility and team efficiencies,” said Anand S Ahuja, Founder, Bhaane

“I’m excited and committed to drive the power of self-expression, culture, and community that Bhaane stands for. I hope to strengthen the brand’s relatable voice, improve execution while embracing inclusivity across the organization and the people of modern India to whom Bhaane belongs to and thrives with,” shared Deepika

Bhaane’s future is that of growth and deepening – one that is sustainable, sensitive and multi-faceted. Deepika’s immediate goals include sharpening the retail footprint with an enhanced product offering and consumer experiences. This season will see a focus on building retail experiences, starting with a new exclusive store in Bengaluru and an international collaboration with Wolf and Badger, UK. The brand will continue to grow as a dynamic space by hosting like-minded brands; including vegan accessory brand Mat&Nat, fine perfumes by DS&Durga and an ecological French sneaker brand Veja. Under her leadership, the group will host more independent brands in time.