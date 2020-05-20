SCAI Virtual Roundtable IV: Retail & Shopping Centres: Dealing with the New Normal

The fourth of SCAI Mondays, a weekly, custom webinar series, titled ‘Retail & Shopping Centres: Dealing with the New Normal’ took place on May 18, 2020. The discussion focused on global experiences of re-opening shopping centres amidst restrictions, implementation of stringent SOPs and stakeholders’ reactions (consumers, staff, partners, tenants). The panel deliberated on the key takeaways experienced by as they reopened in shopping centers and high streets across India, China, Australia, USA, Europe, the Middle East, SE Asia and USA. A slew of new challenges and scope for improvements were highlighted so that brands and retailers across Indian and other parts of the world could work in the right direction to not only ensure a safe environment but also succeeds in create new experiences for consumers as normacy returns.

Moderated by Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO & Executive Director, Select CityWalk, the other panelists of the session included:

– Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Mall

– Mukesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infiniti Malls

– Sanjeev Mehra, Vice President, Quest Mall

– Shibu Philips, Business Head, LuLu Shopping Mall

Current Scenario and The New Normal

The current situation of the shopping centre industry is grim and mall developers are compelled to focus on creating a safe environment for both shoppers and employees. Talking about the new normal for shopping centers, Sanjeev Mehra, Vice President, Quest Mall says, “Nobody could ever imagine that businesses would be upended like this we were totally unprepared. We, at Quest, had to keep the hypermarket open during the lockdown and it was very difficult for us to manage the chaos of the situation. We worked shoulder to shoulder to help our consumers with very limited manpower. As far as the new norms are concerned, it is going to be a huge challenge. Although the government is trying to help everyone, shopping centres across the globe has been subjected to massive transformation and post lock down it is going to be a huge challenge.”

He further adds that once the lockdown is completely lifted and the market comes back to life, overcoming the following concerns will prove to be a huge challenges for the entire industry:

– Operate malls as a whole amidst the new normal

– Choosing segments of the mall to keep functional

– Maintaining social distancing at food courts and cinemas

– Sanitizing merchandise after each and every trial

Even after the pandemic ends its impact will continue to haunt businesses in terms of restrictions and regulations, which, Mehra believes can potentially take away the whole fun of shopping in a shopping centre. “We have got the hypermarket open since the lockdown, now we have QSR doing delivery. We expect to open few fine dining restaurants in the coming weeks for delivery,” he adds.

As soon as the lockdown was announced in March, it was quickly learnt that hypermarket and supermarket will be the only formats that would be operational. That prompted malls to develop measures to let consumers order online.

“By the third day of lockdown, we had developed an app, so that ordering became easy. We started with 100 deliveries a day and it picked up to 4,500 deliveries, with our staffs becoming drivers and delivery agents for the orders. We signed up with aggregators and all the norms (sanitizers, temperature checking and masks) were in place to make things convenient for the consumers. Since March 24, we have had around 65,000 deliveries from the mall in the F&B section. We had put enough restrictions for people coming to the mall for takeaways for their benefit and safety. Not more than two persons were allowed in the car and we tried to arrange and cover every possible angle and it worked out well,” said Shibu Philips, Business Head, LuLu Shopping Mall.

The lockdown period was also educational for LuLu Shopping Mall. The malls ‘Live Loyalty Platform’, which had more than 2 lakh members, saw a steady rise in the number of loyal consumers. “The platform was operational 24*7, and customers could always call to place an order. As the app was the center point of attraction, we realized that there was a god increase in the number of loyal customers,” Philips adds.

The state of Maharastra has registered the highest numbers of contagion and malls are anticipating a comparatively bleaker future stricter measures in the times to come. “In Mumbai, the situation is currently grim as the number of case has been on the rise. Going by the situation, I think Mumbai will take a longer period of time to return back to the phase of fewer restrictions. The mall was shut with only Bigbazzar operating and all the required safety measures were followed on a very serious note,” said Mukesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infiniti Malls.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Mall also faced similar situation with only the hypermarket operational at Vasant Kunj mall.

Return to Normalcy

If there is one question that has haunted retailers and malls since the spread of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it is — how much time it would take for shopping malls to return to normalcy?

As the session deliberated on this essential question, the panelists had different views for different segments.

According to Mukesh Kumar, it will take at least three to four months to get get back to 70-80 percent of the erstwhile momentum. “Looking into the demographics of the people visiting the mall, there are several categories on the basis of their age group. The first category of the consumers, aged 15-40 years, will start coming to the mall in three to four weeks of time, and they constitute about 40-45 percent of footfalls that we used to get daily on a normal day. The 40-60 years category will take a bit longer to come out and visit the mall. We assume that they would be taking 6-8 weeks of time to gain the confidence. The consumer section above 60 years will hopefully be out for shopping in 4 months. Electronics, home and fashion will return to normalcy a bit faster where as F&B will take little bit of more time,” says Kumar.

“Currently in the case of hypermarkets, we have seen that they were doing 60 percent of the business. The sales of the F&B stores today, it is also happening around 30 percent. We strictly feel that the there might be some categories which may take more time to return to normalcy but I feel that business for established brands will be back to normal in a couple of months,” says Philips.

Gehlot voted in a for quick recovery of the F&B sector and also assured that it would take the lead in no time. “People would love to return back to their favourite restaurants and food habits since they are away from them from a long period,” he added.

Sanjeev Mehra also shared similar sentiments but highlighted his concern for the upcoming festival and occasion season. “From East India perspective, I have a feeling that we would find it difficult in the month of October. Although I am hoping that the festivals — Durga Puja in East India, Diwali in North India and Onam in South India followed by Christmas and New Year will provide some impetus to sales. My biggest worry currently is that marriages are not going to happen now in the scale they used to be and that is a bad news for the retail industry,” added Mehra.

Malls and retailers are also being optimistic that once malls start opening the fear factor will start receding. “Right now, the consumers are skeptical with lots of fear in their mind. Once this factor will start decreasing in a month or two from now, positive sentiments for shopping will return,” said Kumar.

The pandemic has propelled digital commerce into the fore. Experts believe that even after the pandemic is over, consumers will show a greater propensity to shop digitally. “I think digital is going to pay a big role, especially mall-apps. People today like and want to shop smart. They will come to the mall particularly and shop whatever they want to and the app supplements the whole shopping process. They can select the products through the app from different stores, making the whole process faster, safer and seamless. Loitering in mall is going to go down,” says Gehlot.

According to Mehra hanging out and strolling in malls is very essential for the incremental sales. “It accounts for 10-15 percent of the sales and hence these people are very important to us,” he adds.

Retailer Shopping Mall Relationship

Gehlot emphasized this as the biggest concern of the hour. “For now, this is one of the most important aspects which we have to deal with. It is a critical thing for both of us. They have supported us through thick and thin and we have to reciprocate now. If we get enough support from our financial obligations, then we can also extend our support to the retailers. We have to sit and talk on the concerns. There cannot be one solution for all in any case,” he adds.

“We understood the problem and for the month of April, we waived off the rental for all the retailers. We are in further discussions with them as we understand every one problem and are looking into it. We also to focus on ensuring that the mall is open and therefore we are discussing every aspects of it individually and ensure that it is an amicable situation. Pain is on both the side and they understand it very well,” explains Philips.

In the initial stage, the relation between retailers and malls took a tumultuous turn.Retailers and brands are seeking rent waivers across malls and high streets with earnings taking a hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “But slowly, by the end of April, people started realizing that we need to switch and work together. Today, everyone is aware of the fact that we cannot escape from this problem and all we need to except and understand, so that we can handle it. There are different leases, different relationships. Each mall has different challenges and it is necessary to have collaboration with both the parties so that we can come out of this crisis together,” says Kumar.

Mehra explains the broader angle of the retailer-shopping mall developers’ relationship. “We are very mature people, doing hundreds of crores business together. Without a retailer, the mall is nothing and if the mall is not there, then retailer coming together is also nothing. It’s a symbiotic relationship! All of us know and understand that there is no free pass, and most of them have agreed also for a working relationship.”

Bring Back the Consumers

The corona virus pandemic has been a catalyst for technology adoption across industries. Post the pandemic, industries will be compelled to increasingly bank on technology for most of their needs and operations.

When asked how to bring back consumers to the mall, the panel unanimously agreed that technology will make the difference and bring back the customers to the shopping malls. Mehra explains, “Technology is going to help us in long way. At Quest, we were the first one to have the automated parking in the whole country. Today, contactless payment in car parking has become a norm, everyone is doing it. Going by the current situation, there are high chances that we might be instructed by the government to allowed to only a certain number of visitors in the mall in a day. In such a case, we will have to use our app to pre-book visits. We will have to be technologically prepared, because no one knows what guidelines we will be given in future.”

Are Shopping Centers Safe?

Since early February, malls and retail stores witnessed a huge dip in footfall because of the fear of contagion with nearly 20-25% drop in revenue. Even after the lockdown is lifted, public anxiety can be expected to persist compelling malls and retailers to double check their efforts of safety and sanitation.

Mukesh Kumar points out, “Most of the malls have hypermarket and supermarket, which have been in operation from the last two months, and we are yet to hear any negative news from there. The mall AC is working, safety measures are in place, employees are coming and working and everything is well maintained and safe.”

Of late, there are several reports doing rounds that claim that using air conditioners can lead to an increased spread of novel coronavirus. Kumar added that the following precautionary measures could be followed to ensure safe usage of air conditioners in malls:

– Need to increase the treated fresh air by 30-40 percent

– The temperature should be maintained in between 25-30 degrees.

– The exhaust in the washrooms must run twenty four hours.

Currently, many offices and even special trains running with their normal AC on. Shopping malls on the other end, follow strict measures for their equipment. We clean the AC filter on more frequent basis in comparison to the rest. We are more organised and have better equipment to keep a control on all these measures. As far as social distancing is concerned, we have taken a norm that each 75 sq. ft can take only one person at any time. Going by this rule, a shopping mall having one million sq.ft space can have around 15,000 people in one time. If we take out the staff including those of the retailers, we can still take up around 10,000 visitors in the mall on daily basis.”

Gehlot agrees, “I would totally agree with it. The way we are putting efforts in sanitizing the points and controlled entry, no other retail model can do. From parking, entry, movement in the common area, managing the store and merchandise, everything is well organised and safe. The mall management’s daily security measures are more organised and safe in comparison to those present in the high-streets.”

Tech Initiatives

As far as Ambience Mall is concerned they are currently exploring on making tunnels for the entry to mall and are looking into the challenges associated with it. “We have also tried on giving cars a quick wash as they enter the mall parking. We have also been working on implementing safety measures on the food court and F&B outlets,” explains Gehot.

LuLu Mall is sanitizing every car entering the mall premises to its wheels. The mall has also placed disinfectant mats at the entry. “For the foodcourt, we have tied up with an operator who can ensure that the customers can order their food without going to the counter. The can do it by scanning and the order details is delivered on their WhatsApp number and same way they can pay the bill,” says Philips.

“Sanitizing the experience is the new norm. When people will come to the mall, there will be lots of changes. Sanitizing of bags, shoes, social distancing, waiting patiently for your turn will be a necessity. People are going to be used to these things and will be happy to be co-operating in the process,” concluded Mehra.