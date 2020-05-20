Bestseller India to enhance e-commerce operations

Bestseller India (retail brands Jack & Jones,Vero Moda, Only & Selected), has signed up with Unicommerce to centralize its business operations across multiple demand channels.

Bestseller currently sells its products through its website, app, 6+ online marketplaces, 300+ branded stores, and 1,000+ multi-brand stores. The Unicommerce platform will enable the apparel and fashion accessories firm to streamline its operations by ensuring unified visibility of e-commerce operations and inventory across marketplaces and it’s e-commerce website and app. The platform has been seamlessly integrated with Bestseller’s ERP solution, automating the entire fulfillment process

Speaking on the announcement, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce said “Bestseller operates four leading apparel brands and we are enthralled to have them as our clientele. Unicommerce’s solution will create a centralized system for Bestseller to manage its e-commerce operations across channels on a single platform. Our solution has helped them automate the inventory update, replenishment, sale orders, deliveries, and returns. This will provide an exact stock position to the Bestseller team and ensure better service and enhanced customer experience. Unicommerce’s solution acts like a ‘brain’ and helps companies in making intelligent decisions about business operations by providing full visibility of e-commerce sales and data-driven insights. We have been working with some of the leading retail brands of the country and will continue to simplify retail operation for our clients.”

Adding to the announcement Ranjan Sharma, CIO and Head of Supply Chain, Bestseller India said, “We have been consistently serving our customers with great products and exceptional customer service across leading marketplace and our e-commerce website. Our partnership with Unicommerce is another step towards ensuring great customer experience by enabling faster deliveries and seamless online shopping experience. Unicommerce is one of the best e-commerce supply chain solution and it has been seamlessly integrated with our SAP ERP. The platform will also help us in faster decision making, smoother business execution, and accelerated growth.”