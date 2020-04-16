Extended Lockdown: Flipkart and Snapdeal welcome Government’s decision to resume operations from April 20

On Wednesday, government allowed the movement of vehicles belonging to e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal among others to ply with necessary permissions amid the extension of lockdown due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart and Snapdeal has welcomed the decision.

“We welcome MHA’s updated guidelines for the e-commerce sector. At this critical juncture, the e-commerce industry can ensure that citizens stay indoors and all their needs are met through home deliveries with immense precautions. We look forward to serving the nation in protecting both lives and livelihoods,” Snapdeal Spokesperson said.

“Flipkart group is continuously working to ensure that customers have access to products as India fights this unprecedented battle. In line with the guidelines announced by the Government of India and also in collaboration with all state governments and local authorities, we will continue to serve consumers to promote social distancing through our sanitised supply chain, contact-less deliveries and healthy & safe last mile delivery process. We have further been collaborating with the retail ecosystem including kiranas to ensure that customers can stay indoors. We will continue to contribute meaningfully in this battle by bringing products that consumers need at their doorstep in addition to sustained and intense focus on ensuring that our supply chain is safe, and that we scale-up effectively to maximise resources on-ground,” added Flipkart Spokesperson.

The previous notifications from the MHA had specified that e-commerce firms would only be allowed to sell essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the guidelines released on Wednesday do not mention any such classification of essential and non-essential items. However, no activities will be permitted in any designated COVID-19 containment zone.