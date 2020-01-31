Dettol goes global with Amazon’s Global Selling Program

Amazon announced its association with Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd to make the leading consumer hygiene brand, Dettol product portfolio available for customers in US through Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd.’s association with Amazon will help them expand and increase their penetration into the US market. Through this collaboration, Dettol India’s product Range will become easily available to millions of Amazon customers in US.

Dettol was launched in India in 1933, and ever since has been the gold standard of protection. Dettol has been the trusted partner of health, for millions of mothers in India, to protect their family by preventing illnesses and infections. Even today, Dettol continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health ranking among the top 10 Most Trusted Brands in India.

Commenting on this partnership Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB Health South Asia said, “Our loyal customers have helped us retain our leading position as a trusted partner of health, and we want to further expand our presence amongst our global customers. In addition, with growing awareness for better hygiene and health, collaborating with Amazon’s Global Selling Program allows us direct access to the international markets and cater to the customers there.”

Abhijit Kamra, Director and Head – Global Trade, Amazon India said, “Dettol is a trusted and loved brand in India, and we are thrilled to have them onboard. Through the Global Selling program, we offer them end-to-end solutions to cater to the growing appetite for quality ‘Made in India’ products amongst consumers worldwide. We are confident that our partnership with Dettol will further boost their business.”

He further added, “This announcement is in line with our commitment to enable US$ 10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025. We want to bring more Indian brands and MSMEs on board to unleash the potential of ‘Make in India’ initiative through our Global Selling program. The program provides Indian sellers access to hundreds of millions of customers across 180+ countries through Amazon’s international market places.”

Customers in US can buy Dettol Antiseptic liquid manufactured exclusively in India which is being fulfilled by Amazon. Customers will have access to this selection at prices similar to offline retail market with the added advantage of Amazon’s 1-day delivery.

Amazon unveiled its Global Selling Program in India in May 2015 to provide transformative opportunities for Indian sellers to grow and scale through e-commerce exports. As part of the Global Selling program, Amazon provides the most comprehensive suite of services to sellers of all sizes and scale to enable them to sell across the globe through Amazon’s international marketplaces. Clocking US$ 1 billion dollar in cumulative exports till now, the company aims to enable US US$ 10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025. Currently, over 60,000 Indian manufacturers, traders and brands use this platform to sell over 140 million products across 12 Amazon international marketplaces worldwide such as Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk, etc. with access to customers in 180+ countries.