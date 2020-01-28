NT Poojari, Managing Director, Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd.

NT Poojari

Owner

Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Fish N Bait

Acing an expertise in the food & beverage industry for almost 27 years, NT Poojari brings a significant stature to his venture Shiv Sagar Food & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. He opened the first Shiv Sagar in 1990 at Kemps Corner, with an aim to serve healthy fast food, and since than there has been no looking back. Not one to settle, he took his passion and love for food and travel and combined it to create spaces where his customers can indulge in a delectable fare without compromising on quality.

Apart from Shiv Sagar, he also owns other brands like Fish N Bait, Butterfly High and Aura Banquets. He is also a partner in Mahesh Lunch Home.

Hailing from a rich and flavorful Mangalorean background, Poojari always had a longing to introduce the authentic Mangalorean cuisine to the people who love seafood. To realize the same, he got into a partnership with Mahesh Lunch Home and launched this famous seafood restaurant’s branches in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Being a partner with Mahesh Lunch Home, he always felt the need to provide his customers with more choices in seafood. It is from here that the thought of providing global aquatic cuisine to seafood lovers under one roof ignited and resulted in the inception of his latest venture, Fish N Bait.