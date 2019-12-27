4 mergers and acquisitions that took place in 2019

Globally, in the last two years, there has been a flurry of activity in the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) space. Industry experts have put it down to the fact that as multinationals have the funds, they want to expand their current businesses and hence, there has been an acceleration in M&A deals.

The practice of mergers and acquisitions has attained considerable significance in the contemporary corporate landscape, which is broadly used for reorganising business entities. Post the introduction of economic reforms in 1991, Indian industries faced several challenges, both nationally and internationally. The cut-throat competition from international markets forced the Indian companies to opt for merger and acquisition strategies, making it vital for survival.

However, some of these mergers have earned an abundant amount of flak owing to their weak business fundamentals. Many of these startups have not seen a bottomline and don’t recognize the fact that it took companies like Amazon years to reach where they are no, which is still not a very healthy state or one that can be called enviable in any respect.

Here is the list of M&A that took place in year 2019:-