Gloria Jean's Coffees – The world's 'Most Loved Coffee' coming to India!

has been appointed as the CEO of & Investments Pvt Ltd. Plans to open the first Gloria Jean’s Coffees outlet in Bengaluru, India.

Rohit Malhotra, who has 23 years of experience in business operations, has been appointed as the CEO of Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd – a company which was formed to support the Jay Jay Group of companies and which will invest in upcoming brands that cater to cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels & resorts, fashion & retail, and indoor & outdoor entertainment. Jay Jay Capital & Investments promotes and partially owns GJC Hospitality Pvt Ltd. which is the master franchise company for Gloria Jean’s Coffees in India.

Rohit Malhotra, CEO, Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd
Rohit Malhotra plans to open the first outlet of Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Bengaluru. Gloria Jean’s Coffees is one of the and respected company worldwide with the aim of serving customers with the highest quality speciality every time. The brand offers a variety of cold and hot coffees, chillers, quick bites, and muffins and pastries. In keeping with the pace, Rohit shares, “At Gloria Jean’s, we take our very seriously, so not only does it taste great, but we also make sure we buy from suppliers that look after both their workers and the environment. Our beans are sourced from all over the world and from many different farms of all types and sizes – large plantations, co-operative groups and tiny family farms. This means that there is no one size fits all approach to buying responsibly, but we are focused on promoting sustainable farming and a better outcome for all”.

Prior to this role, Rohit was the Business Head of  and was overseeing their operations (supply chains, team building, and business development) in the country. He also handled finance and risk management and was in charge of Barcelos’ expansion plans and retail space across the country.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees: The Gloria Jean’s Coffees brand was founded almost 40 years ago by in 1979 in Chicago, USA. The first Gloria Jean’s Coffees opened in Sydney, in 1996. Fast forward to 2019 and the brand is now a success story, serving specialty coffee in over 50 markets. To this day Gloria Jean’s Coffees continues to uphold the premise it was founded on – which is to serve customers with the highest quality specialty coffee, every time. Today, Gloria Jean’s Coffees has a strong presence with close to 760 coffee houses in over 55 countries. Their vision is “to be the most loved & respected coffee company worldwide.”

