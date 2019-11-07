From Bricks To Clicks: Superdry to launch online store in India

The British clothing brand, known for its unique combination of American vintage with Japanese style graphics, is all set to take the ever-growing internet market by storm. Superdry PLC who retails in India through a joint venture with Reliance Brands Ltd, has announced the launch of a dedicated online store for the Indian market – www.superdry.in

To celebrate the launch online, Superdry will be running a Super Hour sale, wherein for the first time the brand will be on flat 60 percent for 1 hour, from 4-5 pm on November 08, 2019.

Superdry India takes this new step to cater more efficiently to its customers across the country. The website will sell the entire collection that is available across Superdry retail stores in India. The product categories will range from menswear to womenswear, along with shoes and accessories which boasts an inventory of over 4,500 SKUs. The website will also have a dedicated segment for the activewear category, SuperdrySport for customers who are fitness enthusiasts.

Manu Sharma, Business Head, Superdry India said: “Omnichannel presence is of utmost importance for Superdry. It is not just about maintaining a digital presence but also about fulfilling a need gap for people who are unable to access the brick and mortar stores or simply wish to shop from the convenience of their couch.”

The website is designed to suit the Indian requirements with its filters and sizes to help narrow down the search results and make selections. The site also provides recommendations based on search history. The e-commerce website is easy to navigate through, with clean lines and pictorial representation and is built following the Superdry global website design guidelines. The website is mobile-friendly, keeping in mind all aspects of change in the internet age, online shopping behaviour and increasing shift towards smartphones for smart shopping.

The products will be delivered across the country within 7-10 working days. To make the shopping experience seamless and fuzz-free, the brand has introduced elements like 30 days no questions asked return policy, free deliveries and easy returns to name a few.