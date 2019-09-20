Yatin Jain, Director, ODHNI

Yatin Jain is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the co-director of ODHNI, leading ethnic wear clothing and retailing brand based in Delhi. At the age of 17, he joined the company and ever since then, has been shaping its growth trajectory.

He completed schooling from Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, New Delhi and did graduation in Bachelor’s in Information Technology from Hindu College, Delhi University.

He has always been keen towards academic learning as well as extra-curriculur activities. In his school, he, being a child prodigy, held the stature of Deputy Head Boy. He also pursued a Business Mastery Course from Business Coaching India, New Delhi. Presently, he is doing Course in Strategic Retail Management (CSRM) from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad to fulfil his career growth demands.

He started his career at his family-owned business – Paramount Tractors where he received training in in-house trade of tractors spare parts. After the years of extensive learning and practice, he turned towards his mother’s brand new venture in ethnic wear retailing – ODHNI. He supported his mother, Shashi Jain and elder brother Puneet Jain to nurture the business from the roots.

Along with the journey of ODHNI from 500sq. ft. store, the entrepreneurial journey of 17-year old Yatin also began. A tender age, less understanding of apparel retailing, and the tough market competition posed for him many challenges during the initial years. Always having in mind the old saying, ‘Slow and steady wins the race’, Yatin learnt the nuts and bolts of making business. His stint in tractor’s spare parts trading taught him one important lesson- customer satisfaction is the key to business success. And, so he imbibed the customer-centric approach and culture to make ODHNI register impressive growth in double digits.

Indeed, it’s this essential focus on customer needs and happiness that ODHNI is well-known for today. On ODHNI’s growth and achievements, Yatin always says, ‘Hum Khushiyon Mein Kamate Hai’, meaning, ‘We earn with the happiness of our customers’. Adhering to this mantra, he led ODHNI to become one of the most trusted and luxurious Indian ethnic wear brand in Delhi that employs over 300 men and women from all walks of life.