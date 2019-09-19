Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head, Hitchki and Bayroute

Born in Mumbai, in a family of gourmands/ foodies, Arjun Raj Kher was exposed to the thrills of great food from early childhood. From the aroma of spices in the kitchen to the acumen required to run a successful business, he soaked it all in his growing years. It, therefore, came as no surprise to anyone when, at the age of 18 years, he decided to pursue a career in the business of culinary arts. Today, as one of the country’s youngest restaurateurs, he has followed through with the dreams he saw as a young boy.

He began his career in hospitality at a really young age. Working his way through everything – from researching people’s dining preferences and branding, to gaps in the market and international trends, he knew that he had found his calling. From here, he went on to work with some of India’s most prestigious bars, restobars and nightclubs, creating brand after brand that would slowly usher in the new age of India’s dining out experience.

In 2017, he came on board as Brand Head of Bayroute and Hitchki – two of the most path breaking names that have transformed Mumbai’s culinary landscape. With his incisive knowledge of the Indian F&B market, backed by his years of hands-on experience, both Bayroute and Hitchki have greatly benefitted. With Bayroute, he became one of the first Indian brand mavericks to introduce Middle-Eastern cuisine to India in a fine dine format.

Hitchki, one of the hippest restobars in Mumbai, has fast grown to become the city’s favourite watering hole, and home to the grooviest weekend parties. Arjun’s vision saw Hitchki fill a large gap in the market, which severely lacked an aesthetically designed restobar, Hitchki transformed the way Mumbai ended its long weekdays and rang in the weekend. From its mesmerizing fusion dishes to its sparkling house-special cocktails that match with the best in the world, Hitchki redefined every notion of what it takes to have a great time while dining out. Simultaneously seeped in nostalgia and equally forward looking, Hitchki’s menu, décor and service have garnered one of the most loyal patron bases in the city. After wowing Mumbai’s gourmands, Hitchki would soon be taking its magic to Dubai, where it expects to opens doors very soon.

Bayroute has introduced to Indians the genuine flavours from the best-kept ancient culinary secrets of Morocco, Lebanon, Turkey, Greece and Egypt. He led his team to make Bayroute the most authentic Middle Eastern gastronomical experience. Which is why it has food made with ingredients sourced from the souks of the Middle East, whipped up by specially trained chefs and served in the most exquisite rose-gold cutlery. So great has been the response to Bayroute, that within just 10 months of its first outlet in Cuffe Parade, it has already opened doors to patrons in Powai and Juhu with sparkling new restaurants.

Thanks to Arjun’s immense contribution to the culinary world, he is one of the most respected professionals in the business today. Under his leadership, Bayroute and Hitchki are set to cross even more milestones in the near future, planting the brands firmly on the global culinary map.