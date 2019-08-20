Henrik Österström

Country Food Manager

IKEA India

With 21 years of varied IKEA experience, Henrik Österström today leads the establishment of the IKEA Food business for IKEA India.

Österström with his team is responsible for introducing Swedish food in the Indian market, while keeping in mind a mix of local Indian traditions and Swedish food experience, thereby creating a “Swedish feel – Indian appeal”. One of the big focus will be to offer healthy and sustainable food at affordable prices for the Indian customers.

He was the Global Purchasing Manager for IKEA Food for five years before joining India in 2014. He brings with him strong knowledge about supply chain/trading and global purchasing in IKEA Food which is invaluable for setting up the food operations in India.

Previous to that, he has worked in multiple roles in different geographies withing business development. He has been Country Manager in Cairo with the aim of establishing the trading office in Egypt. He has also served as Deputy Trading Area Manager for Turkey/Egypt.