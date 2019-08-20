Home Food Mall dedicated to F&B, The ORB, launched in Mumbai

Mall dedicated to F&B, The ORB, launched in Mumbai

The F&B industry is flourishing like never before and to encash in on this ever-growing opportunity, , an integrated food and party destination with multiple fine dine restaurants, pubs, and cafes, has been launched in Mumbai.

It re-defines the experiential dining and weekend partying scene in the city. With a sprawling space of 1,29,000 sq ft., it promises to be the new social hangout place.

Located within the proximity of JW Marriot Sahar and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, THE ORB gives an improved access to varied catchments in the suburbs and offers a mix of fine dining restaurants, cafes, high energy bars, premium lounges, dessert stations and a high-end wellness salon.

It houses a curated mix of brands like Dragonfly Experience promoted by Priyank Sukhija and rapper Badshah, Jumjoji (Parsi diner), (seafood joint), Nasi & Mee (Pan Asian restaurant), Cheaters (American Grill), , Love&Latte, South Bombay Café, (Mexican & Continental), , (Premium Teas), , and to name a few.

Farzi Café, , NAAM by Chef Ananda Solomon, and many more will soon be setting up their outlets there.

