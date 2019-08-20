Mall dedicated to F&B, The ORB, launched in Mumbai

The F&B industry is flourishing like never before and to encash in on this ever-growing opportunity, The ORB, an integrated food and party destination with multiple fine dine restaurants, pubs, and cafes, has been launched in Mumbai.

It re-defines the experiential dining and weekend partying scene in the city. With a sprawling space of 1,29,000 sq ft., it promises to be the new social hangout place.

Located within the proximity of JW Marriot Sahar and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, THE ORB gives an improved access to varied catchments in the suburbs and offers a mix of fine dining restaurants, cafes, high energy bars, premium lounges, dessert stations and a high-end wellness salon.

It houses a curated mix of brands like Dragonfly Experience promoted by Priyank Sukhija and rapper Badshah, Jumjoji (Parsi diner), Lets Talk Fish (seafood joint), Nasi & Mee (Pan Asian restaurant), Cheaters (American Grill), Starbucks, Love&Latte, South Bombay Café, Rassasy by Barcelos (Mexican & Continental), The Play Lounge, The Kettlery (Premium Teas), Keventers, Chaayos and MyFroyoland to name a few.

Farzi Café, Macita, NAAM by Chef Ananda Solomon, Nau se Barah and many more will soon be setting up their outlets there.