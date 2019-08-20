Clicks To Bricks: Online fashion startup, Salt Attire, opens first offline experience store in Gurugram

Online fashion startup for women’s workwear, Salt Attire has launched its first offline experience store in Gurugram. Located at Galleria Market in Gurugram, the store will feature premium collections of workwear apparel, jewelry and niche segment of accessories.

Apart from ready to pick garments, Salt Attire offers bespoke clothing, tailored to customer measurements, based on an on-demand manufacturing model at no additional cost. Most of the brands in India offer sizing based on International sizing charts which can several fit issues for Indian bodies. Salt Attire’s tailored fits help customers tailor the items to their body measurements and with this experience store, one can get hands-on help and guidance to attain the perfect fit.

After realizing the gap in India, when it comes to high-quality formals, business casuals and workwear for women, and understanding that the demand for such clothing is only going to increase as more women are entering the workforce, Founder, Dipti Tolani, conceptualized a one-stop store for 9AM-9PM clothing needs, where any piece of clothing that you pick, could be worn to both work and after.

The product range has a variety of designs that work-appropriate, multi-functional and non-frivolous in nature. Each product is a meticulously crafted identity for the consumer. One would notice that each product is named uniquely, which is intentionally done to make every attire be an experience of wearing a different identity.

Speaking of foraying into the offline space, Dipti Tolani, Founder, Salt Attire says, “The store has been a need at multiple levels. Firstly, we had a lot of requests to come and visit us in person and inquiries for a store visit. Until now, we had been hosting some of our existing customers in our office itself. Customers now have a lot more freedom to customize as per their preferences in-store; styles, fabric, etc. Also, given our price points, which are relatively in the premium range compared to the other fast fashion e-commerce websites, the offline, in-store experience is a better offering for customers who want to touch-feel the fabric and try on the garments first.”

The growth trajectory of the company is not limited to apparel but also involves finely crafted minimalistic jewelry that is suited to the working professional. By next month, the brand will also launch the ‘Formal Handbags’ category as well.

With the plan of launching multiple offline stores in the major cities by 2020, Salt Attire aims to offer other verticals as well which will capture a larger section of urban consumers.