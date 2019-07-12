Lifestyle launches multiple windows that present summer inspirations like poolside, tropical prints or even rain

Large format retailing venture from the Landmark Group, Lifestyle has recently launched a number of window concepts revolving around a central theme – summer and poolside.

Linen, being an wardrobe essential in the summer, Lifestyle partners with linen brand Celio for these summer windows. One of the window schemes features poolside essentials while another presents plethora of colours in tropical prints.

For Mumbai stores, Lifestyle even goes a step ahead to add a monsoon splash through their in-store VM presentations.

Akash Kumar, Head – VM, Lifestyle, narrates to Indiaretailing.com, “In summer, linen is big. We wanted to create a strong communication that we have the most relevant merchandise to look fashionable this summer. A large pool gleaming with light and life adds the excitement – creating a resort like look with men dressed in linen. Lifestyle associated with Celio to highlight the summer linen range through various touchpoints across the store. We have created another window highlighting tropical prints as it cannot be separated from summer. We had that covered in another story and set the mood loud and clear with the vibrant orange setting. It’s a more playful and casual setting that complements and emphasizes the range of tropical printed t-shirts and tops. Additionally, for our Mumbai flagship, we created an in-store VM story including iconic Tetrapod structures from the Marine drive. In this story, elements of Monsoon / Promotions/ Sale keep getting overlaid on summer merchandise highlights in VM highlights.”

Execution:

North:

Pool Window: Props by Jeet Enterprises and printing by Nancy advertizing

Orange Tropical window: Nancy Advertizing

East:

Both by Inchworm Creational LLP

West:

Mumbai: Ensure Outdoor Advertizing & Planet Dezign Pvt Ltd