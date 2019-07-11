Shoppers Stop connects stripe trend with sale window

Improvising on a regular Sale VM palette, India’s largest departmental store chain Shoppers Stop brings one of the most celebrated fashion trend this season, Stripes, in their sale VM scheme executed at all outlets.

Alongside the monsoon window concept, which is launched at select stores at locations which observe the rainy season, the primary and secondary window bring parallel with each other with stripes being the central theme.

Pawan Nagarwal, Head – VM, Shoppers Stop, shared with Indiaretailing.com, “Sale windows are generally kept minimal. However, we had to add the stripes as the central. Our secondary window, the monsoon window, also narrates some stripe story, following which, our primary window, the sale one, also takes cue from the trend. Our communications in the window has been made with stripes, while the mannequins are also partly painted with stripes.”

Execution: Concept Digital Print

Investments: Rs 25,000 (approx.) per window