LP Athleisure Window : Fluid and minimalistic

The menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Louis Philippe (LP) has recently executed a window scheme to promote their Athleisure collections at their special format stores – LP Sports and LP Jeans.

Narrating more on the ideas, Kapil Yadav, Head – VM, LP, shared with Indiaretailing.com, “Athleisure clothing is designed for workouts and other athletic activities along with being suitable as workwear and for socializing. Athleisure outfits look like athletic wear and are characterized as “fashionable, as well as exercise clothing”. Athleisure can be considered as a fashion industry movement, enabled by improved textile materials, which allow sportswear to breathe along with being fashionable. LP’s line Ath. Work, is for the man who likes to be active in his life – be it work, gym or running. With stretchable fabric to clean surface cuts, Ath.Work defines the future of clothing. The Window is inspired by fencing game, where we have developed new mannequins, which are aligned with the monochromatic, clean, cool and minimal character of the window.”

The window features backlit LED lines and reflective component on the base platform which is very modern and clean with a direct message on the merchandise line. Elements used depicts flow and movement with a minimalistic view so that the merchandise becomes the hero.

“For Mannequin styling, the look is work friendly without compromising the fresh feel,” Yadav added.

Material used: Wood, Acrylic, LED, Vinyl, etc

Costing: Rs 30,000 per window

Stores: – All Louis Philippe Sports and Jeans stores

Execution: Shrishti Communications, Bangalore and DMS Projects, Delhi.

