Shazmeen Kara, Founder & CEO, YWC Fashion

Shazmeen Kara is the Founder & CEO and overall brand head for YWC Fashion.

Her role includes overseeing the retail strategy of the brand as well as ensuring the design ethos of the collections is in sync with the ideology behind it. YWC Fashion stems from a deep sense of social responsibility. Yuvraj Singh is the key visionary of the brand and this is an important initiative for him to ensure sustainability for his cancer awareness foundation – YouWeCan. However, unlike other brands strongly associated with a cause, the fashion aspect for YWC has been deliberately been nurtured by Shazmeen to maintain a balance between a strong design sense and sensibility towards the ultimate goal and cause.

She works closely with the manufacturers to constantly innovate on technique, style and relevant collaborations with fashion designers. She has also developed a unique retail strategy with a multi layered approach of online and offline stores – collaborative and stand alone.

Her vision is for the brand to be at par with international competitors in the athleisure space and also grow beyond its association with Yuvraj Singh as a standalone style statement with a strong aspirational value.

With a rich work experience spanning over thirteen years, Shazmeen has in the past worked with several other designer labels and brands of international repute including Bottega Venneta, Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo, FCUK, CK, TATA’s among others.

She completed her post-graduation from Mumbai university and in her spare time she likes to read, travel and of course watch cricket – especially if Yuvi is playing!