Product Innovation: Myntra and Fossil Group partner to launch watches powered by AI

Myntra announced that it has partnered with Fossil Group to launch the world’s first collection of watches designed by insights derived from Artificial Intelligence. ‘Tryst’ offers consumers the most on-trend, stylish and contemporary watch design, identified by Vorta – Myntra’s AI Platform for predicting fashion.

Manufactured and serviced by Fossil Group, shoppers are assured of the highest standards of quality and reliability. This, coupled with Myntra’s phenomenal distribution network that covers over 19,000 pin codes, allows for the new collection to reach every city and town in the country.

In a fast-paced world, where ideas, concepts and even tastes tend to progress more rapidly, ‘Tryst’ offers fast fashion in watches. It will be releasing new capsules every three months, redefining industry standards compared to other watchmakers who usually turnaround collections in a year’s time. This is being made possible by the Vorta engine that provides insights on dials, dial sizes, colours, designs, finishes and more, through a systematic and accurate prediction of trends.

Tryst derives its name from people’s tryst with time during every day routines and the heartiest of moments, and connects it metaphorically with the classical wrist watch as it transcends those moments. ‘Tryst’ has launched the collection under three sections: Fashionista, Wanderlust and Athleisure targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers in particular, offering products at prices ranging from Rs 4,500 up to Rs 8,000.

Speaking on the launch, Manohar Kamath, Head, Myntra Fashion Brands, said, “Myntra and Fossil Group have partnered to create a product that benefits from Myntra’s understanding of fashion and Fossil Group’s fine craftsmanship and manufacturing capabilities, giving birth to ‘Tryst’. Our tech prowess has greatly enabled us to identify, understand and fill gaps in the market with respect to trends and preferences of people and we are confident of becoming the market leaders in this segment.”

Steve Evans, EVP, Fossil Group said, “We are looking at fast fashion within the accessible fashion watch space as an upcoming and important category in the Indian market. Being the first to introduce a range that incorporates the latest and most up-to-date design and style anywhere in the industry, we clearly see in Tryst, a winner for Fossil Group and Myntra. Our association is a perfect blend of fashion, backed by technology and the finesse of a fine watchmaker. We are introducing this concept exclusively on Myntra at this stage.”