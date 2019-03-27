Under Armour opens first store in India; to open 9 more this year

Under Armour opens first store in India; to open 9 more this...

Under Armour has opened its first physical retail location in India. Spread across 1,900 square foot, the store is located at the DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“We are excited to open our first retail location to introduce the Under Armour brand and our world-class athletic performance products to athletes in India,” said Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO, Under Armour.

“As a nation with a long, rich history in sport and an accelerating focus on health and wellness, we look forward to building a strong foundation for our brand in India and driving our ability to achieve even greater long-term, international growth,” he further added.

The brand is planning to open 10 stores by the end of this year and will access its performance going forward.

The brand, which is already available in India online through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra, employs some of the world’s best performance materials, cushioning and body temperature management innovations, Under Armour’s products are engineered to help athletes perform better. The brand has dedicated, sport-specific sections for various athletic activities including training, running, basketball and golf.

Under Armour products are worn by some of the world’s best athletes including National Basketball Association All-Star Stephen Curry; golfer Jordan Spieth; heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua; actor/producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson; and principal ballet dancer Misty Copeland, among others.

