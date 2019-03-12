Levi Strauss & Co. announces launch of initial public offering

Levi Strauss & Co has announced that it has commenced an initial public offering (IPO) of 36,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The company is offering 9,466,557 shares of Class A common stock and selling stockholders are offering 27,200,110 shares of Class A common stock.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 5,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from the company at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between US$ 14.00 and US$ 16.00 per share. LS&Co. has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘LEVI’.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will serve as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. will serve as book-running managers. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Telsey Advisory Group, and The Williams Capital Group, L.P. will serve as co-managers.

