Inorbit Mall strengthens retail mix

Inorbit mall strengthens its retail mix with new brands across categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, home décor, food and entertainment. Inorbit mall which is present in Mumbai (Malad and Vashi), Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara is now home to the much awaited brands that customers have been eagerly waiting for.

In Mumbai, Inorbit Mall Malad has recently opened food joints like Haagen Dazs, Butter Chicken Factory and Tea Villa Café to satiate the taste buds of every Mumbaikar. Brands like Nykaa cosmetics, Kama Ayurveda and Innisfree too have joined the brand wagon of the Malad mall to offer an exciting range of beauty products.

The Vashi Mall has also created a lot of buzz with the arrival of new brands like Miniso, Enamor, Mufti, Crocs and Jockey. Burger King, Chaayos and Busago too have infused some excitement in food & beverage category in Vashi.

The Vadodara Mall introduced the city’s first ever stores of leading fashion brands like Superdry, GAS and a Forever 21 pop-up. In addition to this, brands like D:FY and Chumbak have created a lot of excitement among shoppers. This year the mall also witnessed the arrival of XIMI VOGUE – the affordable Korean luxury brand.

Further down south, Inorbit Bangalore witnessed some excitement with Kapil’s Salon and Academy and Titan Eye Plus. Kids and parents in the city were also excited to experience MY GYM – a unique children’s fitness centre. For home décor lovers, Sofaworld is the place to be. Foodies in Bangalore have another reason to rejoice as they can now indulge in Asian street food in a healthy format by Auntie Fung’s.

The Hyderabad mall also has expanded its portfolio with some cool brands like Miniso, Blue Stone, Forever New and Skechers for fashion enthusiasts in the city.