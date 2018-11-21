Myntra launches Italian handbag brand Carpisa exclusively on its platform

Myntra has announced the launch of Carpisa, the Italian brand known for its fine collection of handbags, suitcases, wallets and accessories, exclusively on its platform. The brand is being introduced to shoppers in India for the first time exclusively on Myntra, through a range of handbags, crafted for the modern and fashion-conscious women.

Founded in 2001, Carpisa became one of the leading retailers in the bag, luggage and fashion accessory sector and holds celebrity actor Penelope Cruz as the brand ambassador. The brand is known for its designs, quality of products and above all, represents Italian culture and lifestyle.

Catering to the affordable luxury segment, products from Carpisa are available at an average price of Rs 3,600, targeting women in the age group of 25-40 years from Sec A and Sec A+ categories in metros and Tier 1 cities.

The handbags segment that Carpisa caters to in India is growing at a CAGR of over 15 percent, with an annual market potential of US$ 10 billion when combined with luggage and accessories.

Speaking on the launch, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Head, Myntra Fashion Brands and Category Business, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Carpisa exclusively on Myntra. Shoppers in India are increasingly becoming brand and quality conscious and are exploring international brands and designs, clearly looking up to global styles and trends. As a leader in fashion ecommerce, we are focused on making the best of international brands accessible to our customers and Carpisa is the latest entrant, targeted at the fashion conscious women in India.”

Francesco Pinto, Pianoforte Group International Expansion Director added, “We are extremely delighted to set foot in India in partnership with Myntra. India offers a huge growth opportunity for Carpisa, considering the size of the burgeoning fashion and lifestyle market. We are proud of this association with Myntra that builds a strong launchpad for Carpisa, while also giving the much needed initial thrust to take off.”