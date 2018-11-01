Forever 21 revamps Mall of India store with an international twist

Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will be re-opening the store at Mall Of India on November 2, 2018.

The refreshing new look gives the shoppers an unforgettable experience bringing classic, international designs with fresh and chic merchandise which effortlessly reflects the brand’s promise of an fulfilling shopping experience.

The revamped store is best identified as ultra-modern, which houses fresh styles straight off the streets and fashion districts of LA.

Customers can get their hands on the latest global, contemporary and chic designs loved by all under one roof. The new collection comprises of trendy party wear outfits, laid-back street wear styles, sophisticated contemporary outfits and edgy athleisure wear. They can step up their style quotient with a wide range of international footwear designs, which include – boots, slip-ons, sandals and much more.