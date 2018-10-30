Jubilant FoodWorks announces PepsiCo as the new beverage partner for Domino’s Pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks has announced PepsiCo as its new beverage partner for Domino’s Pizza India.

As part of the partnership, the PepsiCo portfolio of carbonated beverages of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda along with Lipton Ice Tea will be sold across all Domino’s restaurants in India.

Speaking on the partnership Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole time Director Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are delighted to announce PepsiCo as the beverage partner for Domino’s Pizza India. The partnership will bring in fresh focus on our beverage portfolio. We look forward to offering greater beverage variety and thereby enhancing the Domino’s Pizza experience for our guests.”

Ahmed ElSheikh, President & CEO, PepsiCo India commented, “PepsiCo is honored to be the preferred beverage partner for Jubilant FoodWorks across its Domino’s Pizza outlets nationwide. Domino’s consumers will now be able to choose from a range of their favorite PepsiCo beverage brands across carbonated soft drinks and Lipton Ice Tea with their meals. This partnership further strengthens our position in the food service segment in India and consumers can look forward to some exciting new experiences.”