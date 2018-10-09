In Pics: Five facts to know about Nike’s New House of Innovation in Shanghai

3 It showcases unique product offerings and services

House of Innovation stores will also be one of the first to launch Nike’s latest products; at Shanghai 001, that includes the LeBron 16, Air Jordan 33 and Pegasus Turbo styles. At the store’s Nike Arena, in the center of the first floor, shoppers will find key styles and installations — from the Zoom X live to a Battleknit LeBron sculpture — that rotate regularly. At the digitally-enabled ‘Center Court’ they can enjoy speaker sessions, workshops and digitally-led trialing sessions.