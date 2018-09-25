Jyoti-Mohan-Narula,-MD,-Joe-Shu

Jyoti Mohan Narula is a name to reckon with in the fashion industry. A globetrotter and a fashion enthusiast, he founded the brand Joe Shu in 2017 with the primary focus on providing the discerning Indian male with an option of elegantly stylized shoes with impeccable quality at an affordable price. With a deep-rooted desire to make international trends accessible to the Indian audience, the brand brings an array of premium products combining style and comfort from across Europe. The brand aims to raise awareness of the latest footwear trends and bring out the distinctive style of a man.

He has over 30 years of experience and has dedicated 24 years to the fashion industry. He is the founding partner of Genesis Colors, and as the Managing Director, he was responsible for the growth of India’s Iconic womenswear brand Satya Paul which has since become the country’s leading homegrown fashion brand. He also spearheaded the accessories division which has exclusive stores of both men’s and women’s accessories, the most famous product being the easily distinguishable Satya Paul necktie. Due to the phenomenal growth of Satya Paul, the parent company also forayed into the luxury segment with the establishment of Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt. Ltd. which distributed brands like Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Canali, Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Paul Smith, Etro, Tumi, across India.

While at Genesis Colors, his stellar experience was instrumental in synergising capabilities across large operations and manpower teams to significantly improve cost and operational efficiencies. From 1992, he was actively involved in transforming the retail business for the brand across 40 stores in India and overseas. At Satya Paul, he played a major role in turning around the fashion retail segment in the country with his extensive understanding of the consumer and the fashion business. He considers this period as a stepping stone to understanding the nuances and complexities of business and market which further propelled him to the conceptualisation and launch of the brand Joe Shu.

Before starting his entrepreneur journey, he was an integral part of establishing Citibank’s newly set up Mortgages division in India. A graduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, the batch of 1985, Jyoti joined the University of Massachusetts, Amherst to pursue his MBA in the year 1987 with a full merit scholarship from the University. He kick-started his career with Digital Equipment Corporation, USA, based out of the world headquarters in Maynard, Massachusetts from 1987 to 1990.