Top 5 fashion innovations in the retail industry

Rapid – Myntra’s in-house, data-driven Intelligent Fashion initiative – is reimagining conventional fashion designing and manufacturing processes by using advanced Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to create fashion. The program uses data gleaned from Myntra and Jabong, leading global fashion retailers, influencer networks, trend setters, fashion bloggers and social media as valuable fashion insight. This analysis is then used by Myntra’s fashion team to churn out in-vogue designs.

The Rapid engine has been responsible for creating some of the most profitable and fastest growing brands for Myntra’s private brands business and some of the largest brands in India. The platform provides, in a very visual manner the following:

1. The platform has access to data from global sources – from retailers in India, Europe, US, Asia as well as top social media portals and influencer channels

2. The platform provides brands/ retailers deep insights in comparison to a machine determined (though customizable) affinity market – determined based on user browse behaviour. This highlights what’s working well for them, what’s not and where are the opportunity areas in market at an attribute level

3. The platform also provides design recipes – detailed and specific insights into the ingredients of a successful design, provides insights on what could make a top-seller and what to avoid preventing a bottom seller

4. Gives insights into option plan – how much to bet on which trend driven by highly effective data science algorithms

5. Presents a detailed view of the fashion trends as seen in social media, fashion blogs and runways along with tons of highly relevant images for the trend for each of the article types

The platform is used internally by Myntra to create brands and is also available as a SaaS platform Vorta that can be used by any of the global brands.