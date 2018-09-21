Anand Agarwal, CFO, V-Mart Retail

Anand Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary, with 22+ years of experience in strategic planning, finance, taxation, legal, treasury, fund raising, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and board management. In his eclectic professional journey, he has been in leadership roles across retail, education, sports and technology sectors.

Currently, as the CFO of V-Mart Retail, which is among the fastest-growing retail companies in India, he is a core member of the leadership team, driving the growth, strategic execution and corporate governance agenda.

Prior to V-Mart, he has held several leadership roles in companies like HT Media, Reebok, and Ernst & Young. Earlier, in an entrepreneurial stint, he founded one of India’s first ISP start-ups launched in 1999. He is a regular speaker at prestigious industry events and well-regarded in the investor and analyst community.

His transparent workstyle and a calm disposition makes him a natural at leadership and people bonding. A tech enthusiast and a former marathon runner, he is fond of gardening and reading. Despite being a workaholic, he is a family oriented person at heart, and loves to spend quality time with his family.