Karan Behal, Founder & CEO, PrettySecrets (MTC Ecom Pvt Ltd.)

Karan Behal, a visionary entrepreneur, is the Founder & CEO of PrettySecrets (MTC Ecom Pvt Ltd.). He has over 12 years of rich experience in the lingerie business across manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, product development, retail and e-commerce.

A graduate in business management from Franklin & Marshall College, USA, Behal began his entrepreneurial journey by retailing PrettySecrets nightwear at more than 300 points of sale including large format stores and multi-brand outlets in India. Its success inspired him to launch a chain of multi-brand lingerie stores called LACE-The Lingerie Club in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Ludhiana (12 stores across the the country). But it was not until 2012 when he realized the full potential of private label garments. He soon forayed into e-tailing PrettySecrets with a much wider portfolio and succeeded to attract multiple rounds of funding from prominent investors.

He has now ventured into building a strong Omnichannel with the launch of multiple offline stores in India. It is his primary ambition to make PrettySecrets the largest lingerie brand in the country as well as a great company to work with/for.