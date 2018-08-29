Kumar Gaurav, Vice President, Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd

Kumar Gaurav possess a blend of working knowledge for more than 15 years from hotel room sales, QSR food retail operations, International food retail operations, franchise relations and development, food court operations, to fine dine restaurant operations, catering business, brand creation and development, training and development, catering business establishment and development, data driven business decision ability, along with various strategic roles at senior positions.

Post doing BSc. in Hotel and hospitality administration from IHM Bangalore, MA in Mass Communication and MBA, Gaurav became part of hospitality business.

In career span of 15 years, he has worked with various companies/ brands like Hotel Grand Ahoska, Pizza Hut, KFC, GFA, Citymax Hospitality (Landmark LLP) and Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

He said, “At Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd, we are driving a short term vision to add 50 plus UPSOUTH restaurants by Year 2020-21 in cities of Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Mumbai and suburbs through internal investment and franchise drive. Also aspire to add 5-6 BONSOUTH restaurants in the same span of time through franchise mode.”