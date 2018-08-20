Sanjay Suri, Chief Technology Officer, Nykaa.com

What according to you are the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology?

AI/ IoT/ Cloud Computing

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

The rapid adoption of mobile devices, wider access to internet and all pervasive social media has made the Indian consumer very demanding. The diff erence in engagement and the point of transaction is blurring. Businesses are expected to offer instant gratification at all touch points and personalisation at all levels to keep the user loyal. Another factor which is of paramount importance for businesses today is to offer a superior experience over and above the product assortment and competitive prices and convenience. For this the retailers will have to go in depth and understand customer habits to create a truly personalized discovery experience. Again, technology is the only enabler for that. India is still a country of brick and mortar. Hence creating a seamless Omnichannel experience becomes key.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

Conversational commerce delivered via ChatBots/ Personalised Search and product recommendations at scale/ Augmented and Virtual reality experience.

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

– Building a high caliber team with a strong culture of innovation.

– Identifying technology partners who can meet our quality and strategic requirements and understand Indian consumers.

– Always keep engineering bandwidth to deliver on innovation projects and open up new business areas while supporting the massive growth we experiencing.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

