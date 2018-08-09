IKEA Hyderabad Store: Seven Quick Facts

Finally, the wait it over! IKEA, the furniture retailer which bets big on sustainablitiy, has opened its first store in Hyderabad. Here are some interesting facts about the store:-

– IKEA spent more than Rs 1,000 crore including land, contruction an capital goods to open its first store in Hyderabad.

– It spreads across land area of 13 acres including 400,000 sq.ft of built up area.

– It employees 950 direct and 1,500 indirect employees in the store.

– IKEA is expecting to cater to 30-60 lakh visitors in the store per year.

– IKEA has 7,500 products to offer at IKEA Hyderabad. Out of which 1,000 are made in India. 20 percent of the products are locally sourced and in long-term, the brand is looking forward to maximize it.

– The brand is offering affordable products for many. 1,000 products are priced under Rs 200.

– The new store offers full service including in house and outsourced assemblers, pick and delivery, home planning consultants etc.