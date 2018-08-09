Home Big Grid IKEA Hyderabad Store: Seven Quick Facts

    IKEA Hyderabad Store: Seven Quick Facts

    Finally, the wait it over! , the furniture retailer which bets big on sustainablitiy, has opened its first store in Hyderabad. Here are some interesting facts about the store:-

    – IKEA spent more than Rs 1,000 crore including land, contruction an capital goods to open its first store in Hyderabad.

    – It spreads across land area of 13 acres including 400,000 sq.ft of built up area.

    – It employees 950 direct and 1,500 indirect employees in the store.

    – IKEA is expecting to cater to 30-60 lakh visitors in the store per year.

    – IKEA has 7,500 products to offer at . Out of which 1,000 are made in India. 20 percent of the products are locally sourced and in long-term, the brand is looking forward to maximize it.

    – The brand is offering affordable products for many. 1,000 products are priced under Rs 200.

    – The new store offers full service including in house and outsourced assemblers, pick and delivery, home planning consultants etc.

