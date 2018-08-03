Shailesh Chaturvedi,

Managing Director & CEO,

Tommy Hilfiger Apparels India

Driven by the high standards of detailing and delivery that being in retail entails, Shailesh Chaturvedi is a business leader with 22 years of professional experience across the apparel industry. As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tommy Hilfiger in India for the past eight years, he has demonstrated sustainable methods of rapidly scaling up premium fashion in India.

Prior to his term with Tommy Hilfiger, Chaturvedi has led some of the biggest fashion brands in India, including German brand Esprit, Italian brand Benetton in Asia and brands of Madura Garments, including Louise Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly. Before the current assignment with Tommy Hilfiger, he had briefly worked in Hong Kong with Benetton Plc of Italy as the head of its wholesale business in Asia Pacific region.

Some of this high-profile leader’s key professional recognitions — besides successfully managing Tommy Hilfiger’s consistent growth across 50 Indian cities — include selection into the list of top 10 young CEOs in India by Business Today magazine 2009, and by CNBC TV into ‘The Young Turks in India’ series in 2008. Chaturvedi was also co-chairman of the India Retail Forum 2013.

“It is a people-centric business driven by high standards,” he says, elaborating on his passion for the business of retail. Chaturvedi’s high standards include a firm eye on product and service details, something he believes all Indian retailers must have in order to operate profitably. “Indian retailers must focus on details and profitability of the business and not just on toplines,” he states.