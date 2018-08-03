Amazon India announces ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ from August 09-12

Amazon India is all set to celebrate the country’s spirit of independence with the ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ from 12 am (midnight) on August 9 to 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018.

With over 20,000 deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, Groceries & Daily essentials, TVs and more, customers can enjoy shopping from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

Customers can look forward to new launches and exciting deals across brands such as OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe, 10.Or, Marks & Spencer, UCB, GAP, Shoppers Stop, Levis, Pantaloons, Red Tape, Sanyo, Casio, Puma, UCB, Prestige, LG, Bajaj, Pampers, Lego, Lakmé, Nivea, Philips, Pedigree, Bombay Dyeing, JBL, Sony and many more. Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers will be available at great discounts on all four days of the sale.

“As the most trusted and visited shopping destination in India, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. The Amazon Freedom Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With new launches, great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to a grand celebration on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

This Amazon Freedom Sale, customers can save more with an additional cashback of 10 percent when they pay using SBI debit and credit cards. Millions of eligible customers can also enjoy EMI on using their debit card from select banks.