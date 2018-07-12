PrettySecrets accelerates its growth with its exclusive association with Myntra

India’s stylish, sassy and comfortable brand PrettySecrets is now going to be available across Myntra, Flipkart and Jabong only. The brand has tied up with Myntra to be a part of Myntra’s Brand Accelerator Program.

PrettySecrets has seen a month on month growth of over 80 percent on Myntra as compared to last year’s EORS on Myntra. This year PrettySecrets has grown by 110 percent. It has done a sale worth Rs 4 crore in the month of June on Myntra alone.

PrettySecrets and Myntra came onboard together as PrettySecrets is India’s fastest selling lingerie brand. PrettySecrets’ growth chart over the past one year has had a very positive influence over Myntra which in turn is one of the biggest fashion ecommerce brand. With both the big brands coming in together it definitely makes a win –win situation for both the parties as well as the customers.

The Myntra Accelerator Program has helped the brand in getting increased visibility through complimentary access to Myntra’s visibility tools such as banners and brand days etc. which is promoted to over 50 million unique customers. Myntra and PrettySecrets’ collaborated machine learning tools will help strengthen the customer analytics capabilities and increase sell through rates for PrettySecrets on Myntra’s platform which will help build PrettySecrets’ brand positioning.

Speaking on the association, Karan Behal, CEO and Founder, PrettySecrets said, “The overall online Marketplace distribution channel for PrettySecrets has grown 70 percent over last year (2017) and has achieved a growth rate of Rs 30 crore which is 1/3rd of the overall brand revenue. This association has already catapulted the brand into the offline space with higher recognition and growth. We hope this association helps in reaching higher heights.”

Ananya Tripathi, Head Category Business and Chief Strategy Officer, Myntra said, “The vision of the Brand Accelerator program at Myntra & Jabong is to help shape the journey of emerging Indian fashion brands with unique customer proposition and take them to the top 10 national spot in 3 years. The success and growth trajectory of ‘Pretty Secrets’, at over 80% month-on-month within 3 months, goes on to show the kind of impetus the program offers to brands. We see great potential in the women’s innerwear category in the coming years and will continue to support the brand with deeper consumer insights & marketing support through technology.”

PrettySecrets has identified a niche in the Indian lingerie market through it’s brand and product offering by building a product which fills the need gap in the Indian lingerie space – a combination of functional attributes coupled with stylish and trendy designs in high quality and affordable price points. The brand positioning and values of PrettySecrets echos the value set of today’s Indian woman who is looking for something that is value for money, great quality, extremely functional and yet uncompromising on fashion and style.