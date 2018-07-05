8 great places to work in retail sector

Great Place to Work Institute has been publishing the list of ‘India’s Best Companies To Work For’ jointly every year since 2007. Great Place to Work Institute uses 2 lenses to evaluate and identify the best cultures. The first lens measures the quality of employee experience through globally validated survey instrument known as Trust Index. The survey helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees. The second lens is called Culture Audit, a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the people practices of an organisation, covering the entire employee life-cycle.

Here is the list of top companies to work for in retail sector:-