8 great places to work in retail sector

Great Place to Work Institute has been publishing the list of ‘India’s Best Companies To Work For’ jointly every year since 2007. Great Place to Work Institute uses 2 lenses to evaluate and identify the best cultures. The first lens measures the quality of employee experience through globally validated survey instrument known as Trust Index. The survey helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees. The second lens is called Culture Audit, a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the people practices of an organisation, covering the entire employee life-cycle.
Here is the list of top companies to work for in retail sector:-
1Lifestyle International Private Limited
Lifestyle features a massive selection of great products from hundreds of leading national and international brands. A part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate the Landmark Group, Lifestyle offers women’s, men’s and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, beauty products and much more, all under the same roof.
2Infiniti Retail Limited Retail
Infiniti Retail operates a chain of multi-brand electronics stores across India and an e-commerce website under the brand name Croma.
3PUMA Sports India Private Limited
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. PUMA distributes its products in more than 120 countries and employs more than 13,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/ Germany.
4Titan Company Limited
Titan Company Limited, a joint venture between the TATA Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) commenced operations in 1984 under the name Titan Watches Limited.
5Shoppers Stop Limited
Shoppers Stop is home to a multitude of leading international and national brands for apparels, fragrances, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, home décor and furnishings catering to the needs of the entire family.
6METRO Cash & Carry India Private Limited
METRO Cash & Carry operates in 25 countries over 750 wholesale markets with about 108,000 employees worldwide. METRO Cash & Carry is the wholesale division of METRO, a leading international specialist in wholesale and food retail.
7Walmart India Private Limited
Walmart India owns and operates 21 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores offering nearly 5,000 items in a Cash & Carry wholesale format.
8Marks & Spencer Reliance India Private Limited
Marks and Spencer, a well-known British brand loved by millions of people across the world sells high quality fashion, award-winning food and stylish homeware across 50 territories worldwide. Marks & Spencer forayed into India in 2001. In April 2008 the company formed a Joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India with 51 percent stake towards the parent brand Marks & Spencer.