Myntra expects 8x sales during 8th edition of EORS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) is being held between June 22-25. The 8th edition of the mega fashion sale is bigger than ever with over 6 lakh styles from over 2,500 brands on offer, at discounts, ranging from 50-80 percent. Jabong will also be participating in EORS and is expecting 6x sales of a normal day.

The sale brings leading domestic and international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer and Mango along with Myntra’s private brands, such as Roadster, HRX, All About You, Mast and Harbour at attractive prices and special offers.

Speaking about EORS, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “EORS 8 is prepped and ready to have over 11 million unique users for Myntra over 4 days. We are geared to handle 63 million sessions and expect to register a 40 percent growth over the previous June edition. We have created the necessary infrastructure to increase delivery speed by 15 percent and have also doubled our Kirana network of stores to 7,500 spanning across 50 cities, thereby targeting to complete 90 percent deliveries within a week of the sale.”

As in the past, Tier II and III cities and towns will continue to be an important area of focus for Myntra with over 60 percent sales coming from these regions. Myntra is looking at acquiring 5 lakh new customers during the 4-day sale event.

For each edition of the sale, Myntra introduces innovative concepts that help improve shopper experience and further strengthen the brand’s relationship with its consumers. For this edition, Myntra has extended its sale preview known as ‘Price Reveal’ to two days, giving shoppers enough time to wishlist their favourite products starting from 8 pm on June 19 to 7 pm on June 21. It has also introduced a new concept called ‘Early Access’ which will allow shoppers to make purchases during the price reveal period itself, by paying a fixed fee so they don’t miss losing their favorite products to the rush, once the sale opens up to the nation.

Another new feature this time is the easy-to-use, Quick Cash program, by which every user will be able to send out a personalized link to their friends inviting them to visit Myntra during EORS. For every new person that visits the sale, the sender will be rewarded with an additional discount on their cart value.

In a first, the company has also launched an Augmented Reality game on the Myntra app to engage 5 lakh users ahead of the sale and earn coins which can be redeemed for early access or special offers during EORS.

In addition shoppers can avail 10 percent cashback on using SBI cards with a minimum spend of Rs 3,000 and 10 percent cashback on PhonePe, upto Rs 250. Customers will be eligible for free shipping on all orders during EORS.