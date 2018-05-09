Nestle India to launch breakfast cereals in India

FMCG major Nestle India said it will launch breakfast cereals in India this year in line with its vision to introduce products rooted in nutrition and health.

According to a PTI report: Nestle Breakfast Cereals’ launch in India is set to intensify the competition in the segment, which is dominated by Kellogg’s, PepsiCo and homegrown Bagrry’s.

Nestle India said it will add Nestle Breakfast Cereals from Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) to its existing portfolio this year in India.

“CPW is a 50/50 joint venture which combines the expertise of Nestle S.A, Switzerland and General Mills Inc., United States, to produce and sell breakfast cereals. The Board of Directors of Nestle India has approved the proposal,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the decision, Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan was quoted by PTI as saying: “The consumer need for breakfast choices is only growing and companies need to bring more options to satisfy this need. We are therefore pleased to be introducing Nestle Breakfast Cereals in India.”

“This business complements our current portfolio by combining our expertise in food and this category, globally,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Headquartered in Switzerland, CPW has a strong global network with 4,600 employees, 17 factories, four R&D centres and sales team in more than 130 markets.