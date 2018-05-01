The Spa Menu: Holistic Blend of Relevance and Innovation

Swati Gupta, Director & Head of Creative Development

1 1 BODYCRAFT SALON & SPA, BANGALORE

Bodycraft was started by Manjul Gupta as a single boutique in 1997, specialising in skin treatments for women. In the last 20 years, we have become Bangalore’s most trusted destination for beauty and wellness, encompassing spa, salon, skin care, personal grooming, nail bar, bridal and clinical service lines. Today, we have 13 outlets and over 650 employees across niche locations in the city, with three outlets set to open in Mumbai.

The spa menu: The spa offers a bouquet of therapy and unwind options starting from basic body massages to our signature therapy packages, scrubs, wraps and soaks, and relax and unwind treats.

Inspiration behind the current menu: With our bouquet of services we aim to provide a holistic approach to beauty and wellness by being a one-stop-destination for treatments and services. The menu is holistic and tailored to the season.We often notice a seasonal pattern in the service choices made by our clients.

Keeping it relevant: We revamp our menu and add new therapies and services every six months. The frequency might vary depending on product or service launches from our brand associations or any new brand with whom we plan to associate. We have recently introduced Dermatology and Cosmetology services. While it maybe surprising, we have found that there is a synergy between our skin care and clinical services. With this synergy we have found effective, long-lasting treatment results and are able to treat a wide array of concerns. We are in the process of introducing a formal menu detailing treatment plans according to specific skin issues.

Challenges: There has hardly been any challenge as such. Our menu is well curated and spans beauty and wellness services. Bodycraft’s approach has always been holistic, offering head-to-toe rounded services. The only challenge is to match the diverse requirements of our clientele.

Latest additions to the menu: We have recently launched the OPI range of polishes and Malibu C range of targeted hair care products. We have created and launched a grooming package exclusively for men. BOMB Cosmetics, a well known handmade and natural skin care brand, is available at Bodycraft. For our outlets opening in Mumbai, we have collaborated with N Bar, a Dubai-based exclusive personal grooming chain.

USPs of the signature therapies: Our signature therapies span all the service lines. We are proud of our associations with iconic hair care and styling brands, namely, Wella, System Professional, Sebastian, Olaplex and Malibu C. We were amongst the first in the country to introduce an exclusive Alchemy Lounge and Energy Code Mapping, where we tailor hair spa services to individual requirements. Our spa therapies employ proprietary strokes, kneading and tapping techinques, and unique ingredient mixes. Our skin care treatments are tailored to address any skin related concerns.

Products used: Our vision has been to provide world-class beauty and wellness services with only the best products in the market. We use products from Wella, System Professional, Sebastian, Olaplex, Malibu C, Dermalogica, Ainhoa and OPI, to name a few.

Marketing strategies adopted to promote the spa and its services: We believe in hyper local targeting, whether it is ATL, BTL or in-salon promotions. We have noticed that the mix of clients visiting each of our outlets is unique, and hence, we have opted for a customised and localised approach. In addition, we see that SMS reminders and in-salon activities, have aided in spreading awareness about our range of services.