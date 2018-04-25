Inderjeet Banga reveals expansion plans for PraPraPrank, Prankster and The Pirates of Grill

Food connoisseur and restaurateur Inderjeet Banga, known for introducing innovative concepts while churning out deliciously creative dishes to his discerning customers, is all set to expand newly opened PraPraPrank, Prankster and The Pirates of Grill.

In an interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, Inderjeet Banga, Owner Biggie Hospitality Pvt Ltd (parent company of PraPraPrank, Prankster and The Pirates of Grill), said, “As a restaurateur, I have always believed that we need to be consistent while constantly evolving. So, what we are looking forward to is expansion of Prankster, Pirates of Grill and PraPraPrank across India and internationally. Alongside this we are also working on a couple of new brands which is going to redefine how Indians eat and drink.”

He further added, “We are in the process of opening two more Pranksters, one new Pra Pra Prank and four new outlets of The Pirates of Grill by this fiscal year end. However, we are yet to narrow down the locations.”

While The Pirates of Grill is a restaurant where both families and members of the corporate world would feel comfortable, Prankster attracts the younger crowd. Whereas The Pirates of Grill serves – as the name suggests – grills and main course, Prankster’s cuisine is more Progressive Nostalgia.

PraPraPrank is more than an epicurean sanctuary. It is double the fun, double the prank and a one stop solution of various dining moods.

Elaborating on the same, Banga said, “Pra Pra Prank is India’s first playful brasserie where the cuisine is an interplay between Modern Indian and Modern Asian. The Modern Indian is driven by Chef Harangad, who has his background in Indian cuisine for last 12 years working with various Taj properties and also he is a head chef of Prankster as well. The Asian counterpart is driven by Chef Kaustubh Haldipur. So this is the first restaurant in India where two chefs have contributed to create an interplay of Indian and Asian food together in a progressive manner.”

He further added, “But in terms of space, the restaurant, which spans across 3,500 sq.ft., has been designed to cater to various dining moods. One part of the restaurant is colourful, casual and chic whereas the other is best for formal dining.”

Average size of PraPraPrank restaurant is somewhere around 2,500 -3,800 sq.ft.

The Pirates of Grill

The Pirates of Grill was launched in 2009 in Delhi and since than there has been no looking back. The brand was an instant hit among the food lovers of Delhi.

The first outlet helped Biggie Hospitality understand the nuances of the business better. The parent company kept a keen eye on each and every activity happening around with which now the brand has a better understanding to guest behaviour, staff management and orientation required to achieve consistency at the store level.

Good food and service helped The Pirates of Grill grow organically to various cities like Gurugram, Chandigarh and Noida. At present, there are eight outlets of The Pirates of Grill.

The Pirates of Grill, which generally spans around 4,000 – 6,000 sq.ft is family and corporate dining outlet with barbeque and buffet as main offering.

Prankster

Prankster, which was launched in 2016, is designed like a university campus – from its ambience to its food, everything is designed to take the customer on a nostalgia trip. It serves food and drinks easily available at the college and school canteen, but with a unique twist.

Prankster has a library, chemistry lab, amphitheatre, canteen and classroom. The ambience and food here takes customers back in time, to good days, college days.

Average size of the restaurant ranges anywhere between 6,000 – 8,000 sq.ft.

“With the success of these three restaurant concepts, we are looking at closing this year with the revenue target of Rs 125 crore,” concluded Banga.