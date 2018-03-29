Madame opens its second store in Indore

Madame, a leading women’s wear fashion brand from Jain Amar Clothing Pvt. Ltd., has launched its new store in Indore recently at C21 Mall.

This is brand’s 2th location in Indore and follows in the new design concept which reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability within an architectural and fashionable atmosphere.

Spread over 1,803 square meters of selling space on one floor, the new store has a clean, modern feel and offers a curated selection of apparel, shoes, jewelry and handbags for women from Madame whereas Camla offers a varied range of men’s and women’s clothes. The entire range houses the latest Spring Summer 18 collection. A standout attraction of the new store is the 4 mannequin display in the centre of the store that drives customer’s attraction towards the latest trends which mannequins are wearing.

Speaking on the store launch Akhil Jain, Executive Director, Madame said, “We are committed to provide customers with an exceptionally vibrant and wide range of in-trend styles. The opening of every Madame store marks a very significant milestone in our journey.”

The brand has undergone notable expansion, opening its first exclusive store in Mumbai in 2002. In 2014, there were 102 exclusive stores across India. At present, Madame has expanded all over India with a total number of 150 exclusive stores.