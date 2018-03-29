Salon and Spa Equipment Distributor’s Take on the Business

VIEW ON THE SALON AND SPA EQUIPMENT SEGMENT The hair tools category is the most important. Efficient tools and effective products are both relevant for hair services.

PRODUCT PORTFOLIO Mr. Barber has essential and specialised tools for hairdressers with a product line that consists of professional thermal hair brushes, dryers, ceramic and titanium straighteners, curling tongs, combs, and section and crocodile clips. Olivia Garden is the leader in premium hair brushes, scissors, detanglers and innovative hair tools.

HIGHLIGHTS AND DRAWBACKS The highlights are that today hairstylists pay attention on the quality of the tools used on a client; the focus is moving towards efficiency and durability of the tools; western influence and rich Indian bridal trends have raised the standard of hairstyling, due to which there is a surge in the demand for specialised tools. The drawbacks, on the other hand, are the lack of education and awareness among hairdressers about new international trends; unorganised players who offer inferior products which leads to dissatisfied services, and most importantly, false service commitments that are made by brands to mislead the consumer.

ZEROING UPON ON BRANDS/PRODUCTS We spend years researching and developing before launching any product. Since we are associated with various brands in different categories, we get direct insights from the shopfloor level about the needs and challenges of a hairdresser. We understand the need carefully and service it by choosing the right supplier worldwide, who can provide quality tools. We have our own Education team to test the products, and also take feedback from key industry experts on the product which has to be launched.

STAR PRODUCT The entire range of Mr. Barber is well accepted as it is high in quality, has an effective after sales service and are affordable. Mr. Barber Strait n Shine Plus is a straightener with advanced mirror finish titanium plates. It provides faster heating upto 230° and lends shine to the hair while it is being used. The extra long cord and 360° swivel makes it comfortable for use. The Mr. Barber Powerplay 2500 Dryer is also popular among the top hairdressers, as clients appreciate the high flow capacity with adequate heat, and the instant cool shot button.

MARKETING STRATEGIES ADOPTED The overall theme of the brand communication is urban and contemporary, and the packaging design of the products is innovative. We hold educational seminars for hairdressers across the country by tying up with hair experts. Our marketing and communication teams work with advertising firms and print media so that the right message about the brand can be conveyed. We participate in trade shows in order to spread awareness among the consumer.

ROLE OF INNOVATION Innovation is a necessity in today’s cut-throat competition. Our R & D team is continuously experimenting and inventing new techniques. For instance, Mr. Barber Ultra Straits model has advanced LED Touch display that helps the hairdressers switch the temperature instantly. The rounded edges help the stylist to create artistic curls for their client.

FUTURE PLANS We are planning to expand our product lines, and launch more specialised tools to address the specific needs of the hairdresser. Our plan is to launch the brand in 2,000 salons and spas spread across 50 cities across India.