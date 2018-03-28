Amit Chaudhary, Co-Founder and COO, Lenskart

Amit Chaudhary is the Co-Founder and COO at Lenskart. He is known for deriving innovative ideas and has a deep understanding and interest in Technology, Analytics, Operations along with an expertise in organizational development which has brought in a revolutionary growth in the business.

He is also responsible for the aggressive offline expansion of Lenskart.com. The Omnichannel brand retails not only through its website also has 350 plus stores spread across 80 plus cities at the moment and plans to ramp up the number aggressively making it the fastest retail growth witnessed in India. The stores are not only in Metros like Delhi & Mumbai but even small cities and towns.

Lenskart.com is known to open 100 stores in 100 days across India. Lenskart is India’s first and the only brand to use robotic technique that delivers glasses which are accurate to 3 decimal places. The brand has brought a Technology revolution in eyewear with services like 3D Try On and Home Eye Check Up.

Chaudhary is a Computer Science Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology and he likes to travel to new places in his leisure time.