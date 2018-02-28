The 18th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2018) will be held from March 13-14, 2018 at Hotel Renaissance, Powai. The event will witness top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions. Along with this IFF Awards will be celebrating excellence in business of fashion.

Images Fashion Awards (IFA) at IFF recognises outstanding performances in the business of fashion. And are loved for the style with which these successes are celebrated. The awards will be presented at the grand IFA gala – an evening of cocktails, dinner, live entertainment and celebrations– on March 14, 2018.

The IFA Jury comprises renowned and respected personalities from fields such as design, trends forecasting, research & consulting, academics and media. The Awards follow strict international benchmarks in deciding the top honors. The selection process involves a countrywide industry poll to short-list the nominees, prelim jury, self-nominations by short listed nominees, performance assessment by IRIS analysts and finally IFA grand jury.

All quantitative data will be tabulated and presented to the jury under different heads.