Dyson, UK’s leading technology company, launches Dyson Demo store at DLF Promenade

Dyson, the global technology company and developer of high- performance machines has announced the launch of its latest products in India. It also officially opened doors to India’s first Dyson Demo store in DLF Promenade Mall, New Delhi.

Dyson will invest more than Rs 1200 crore in India over the next five years, having received its license for Single Brand Retail Trade in 2017 through the 100 percent FDI route.

Founded by British inventor and entrepreneur, Sir James Dyson OM, Dyson has brought its latest problem solving technology to India, including its cord-free vacuum cleaners (Dyson V7 & V8 range), revolutionary hairdryer (Dyson Supersonic) and its range in intelligent air purifiers (Dyson Pure Cool Link).

Speaking at the launch event, Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer & Member of the Dyson Board, said, “We are pleased to bring out the latest technology to India. Dyson engineers have spent time undertaking research in home across India to understand how our technology can help solve problems. We are launching a range of products, using our patented technology, which we believe will bring meaningful benefits.”

Describing Dyson’s problem solving approach to developing technology, he added, “Dyson engineers always start with science and technology. We harness this to improve products, make them exciting and pleasurable to use. We encourage our engineers to have a fearless approach to experimentation and failure in order to make discoveries and develop products with levels of performance that no one has experienced before.”

The Dyson Demo Experience

The first company-owned Dyson Demo store has opened at DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Dyson will quickly expand, opening a total of 20 stores in the country.

Dyson puts its technology, products and customers at the core of its business. The Dyson Demo stores are designed to encourage people to pick up, test and understand Dyson technology, interactive demonstration bring the science at the heart of its machines to life.

Dyson experts are available to explain products and provide recommendations to best suit customers’ lifestyles. An in-store salon offers complimentary styling appointments with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

In addition, Dyson will make its machines available through its new Dyson India website www.dyson.in and has partnered with Amazon India.

With its online channels, Dyson will initially over Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and will expand to other metros across the country over the course of the year.

In a global first for Dyson, it is launching concierge in- home services in India, which will offer customers the complete experience of Dyson’ s revolutionary products in the convenience and comfort of their homes.

The service will begin in Delhi and Gurgaon and expand to the complete Delhi-NCR region, Mumbai and Begaluru this year.

Brand History

Dyson was founded in 1993 by sir James Dyson, who remains at the helm of the company. From it beginings in cyclonic vacuum. Dyson’s portfolio has grown to include battery enabled and autonomous vacuum cleaners, hair dryer, lighting heating and cooling fans, humidifier, air purifiers and hand dryers, which are exported from the UK and sold in 83 markets globally. Dyson holds 7,500 patents worldwide and is focused on combining hardware, software and algorithms to make intelligent machines which understand their environment and how to improve it.

“We solve the problems other ignore. We engineer better technology and then explain why ours is better. The impossible spurs us on,” stated Sir James.

Headquartered in Malmesbury, UK, Dyson is a family business employing 10,0000 people globally. One third of its people are engineers and scientists. Dyson has 40 live university partnership developing early stage technologies, including a joint robotics lab with Imperial college London, and a Chair of Fluid Mechanics at University of Cambridge.

Dyson has pledged € 2.5 billion to the development of a battery electric vehicle which it will reveal in 2020.

The US and Japan are Dyson’s largest markets and Asia is the fastest growing region, Dyson is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Europe.