PizzaExpress mixes fashion with food, introduces The Runway Project at Select CityWalk in Delhi

One of India’s foremost pizza chains, PizzaExpress, is all set to offer its consumers a hyperlocal experience. The brand has introduced ‘The Runway Project’ in Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall.

True to its name, this outlet will take forward its signature hyperlocal experience, highlighted with a couture-inspired flavour. The idea behind opening this outlet is to curate an immersive design and fashion-centric experience that mirrors the ethos of not just its location but also the community it is created for.

The Project Series

PizzaExpress, represented in India by Gourmet Investments Ltd, reinvented itself to suit the Indian context in June 2017. The brand introduced ‘The Project Series’, to offer its patrons across the country a dynamic sensory and hyperlocal experience.

The first in this series of new destinations was ‘The Bandra Project’ by PizzaExpress that opened in Mumbai in July last year. Designed and inspired by the bustling neighbourhood it was located in, it was the first in a roster of ever-evolving curation of experiences by PizzaExpress to craft a welcoming hub for the community that enjoys and participates in them.

​

This was followed by ‘The Runway Project’ and ‘The Market Project’ at Palladium and Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai respectively. ​

“We are committed to creating spaces that are more than just restaurants and bars, but are addresses that are hyperlocal, while always being about curated experiences and settings that stimulate conversations” says Ramit Mittal, CEO, Gourmet Investments Ltd.

“Each of our openings in India will be a communal hub of sorts known for great hospitality, distinctive design, whimsical decor and memorable times” says Deepinder Batth, COO, Gourmet Invesments Ltd.

Design Innovation

The Runway Project has given special importance to creating a chic yet understated ambience for the tastemakers of the city to mingle in. The interiors of the space, designed by Ayaz Basrai of the Busride Studio pays twisted homage to the fashion industry, using Rorschach blots as an inspiration for the custom concrete walls, mixing it up with digital projections that animate the patterns in an ever-changing Kaleidoscopic treatment, where one can spot ephemeral patterns and forms over a glass of champagne!

The ever-changing Runway Project window display showcases the best in seasonal fashion, allowing for young designers and established icons to use this facade to showcase their amazing creations. The intent is for The Runway Project to be a fun, twisted take on fashion, which will hopefully become the new home for this amazingly talented community!

Going Forward

In a bid to curate a new story for PizzaExpress in India, the promoters Gourmet Investments Ltd, have taken the herculean task to move from being ‘an international brand in India’ to an ‘international brand for India.’

The Bandra Project, The Runway Project, The Market Project (Phoenix Marketcity Kurla) are the first of many of concepts and sub-concepts that will be rolled out in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, New Delhi and Gurugram in the next 12 months.