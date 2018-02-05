Home Big Grid Watch Video: Growth strategy of MAX FashionFashion Watch Video: Growth strategy of MAX Fashion By Indiaretailing Bureau - February 5, 2018 SHARE MD, Lifestyle International, Kabir Lumba reveals that MAX has seen a 35 – 40 per cent CAGR growth in the last five years by delivering what the consumer wanted RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMax Fashion aims to be Rs 5,000-crore brand in three yearsGaursons to invest Rs 750 crore to develop shopping mall in Noida ExtensionMax Fashion to expand Indian retail footprint; eyes 10 new cities Advertisement